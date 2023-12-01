Manchester United are reportedly in ‘very advanced’ talks to sign a new centre-back for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd's centre-backs options dwindling

The Red Devils have been leaking goals this season in both the Premier League and Champions League. In total, United have let in 16 goals in the top-flight and a whopping 14 in just five Group A games, three of which came against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Ten Hag has Lisandro Martinez out injured until the end of the year, whereas Raphael Varane has started just two of the last 10 games in all competitions, seemingly galling out of favour under the Dutchman. As a result, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have become regulars in recent months, and by the looks of things, the Red Devils want to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window, which is fast approaching.

Man Utd centre-backs 2023/24 Appearances Minutes played Lisandro Martinez 6 467 Raphael Varane 12 655 Harry Maguire 13 1,016 Victor Lindelof 17 1,285 Jonny Evans 8 494

Sport Witness relayed a transfer update involving Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, claiming Man Utd have joined the race to sign the centre-back, who is seen as ideal for the Red Devils’ back four. The title claims that United are in ‘very advanced talks’ to sign the 21-year-old and have ‘launched the operation’ to bring him to Old Trafford. Those in Manchester are willing to make a ‘significant financial effort’ to sign Dragusin in the New Year, although Arsenal, AC Milan, Barcelona, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also watching the player.

Radu Dragusin profiled

Dragusin is primarily a centre-back but can also play as a right-back or as a left-back, so could provide Ten Hag with plenty of versatility. Valued at a career-high €10m by Transfermarkt, the player is a Romania international and is sponsored by Nike. (Radu Dragusin profile – Transfermarkt)

Formerly on the books of Juventus, where he featured on four occasions for the senior side, Dragusin has made 55 appearances in total for Genoa, scoring five times and providing one assist. (Radu Dragusin stats – Transfermarkt)

The player’s agent, Florin Manea, has recently said that he regularly speaks to Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham about Dragusin.

“The people from Genoa know (that he will soon leave). I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams. We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have the messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask.

“I want to say that, 100 per cent by next summer, Radu will play for a very strong club. One in the top 10 in the world. He wants to be in the Premier League, but I know that Milan like him a lot. I talked to the people there.”

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has also hailed him a "dominant" defender, so if United are to pursue the player as the report claims, they may have to look to wrap up an agreement relatively soon, especially with the number of other sides keen.