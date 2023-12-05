Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be keen to strengthen his side in January and is now reportedly in pole position to sign a talented player, according to a report.

Heading into a busy run of fixtures over the festive period, Manchester United will face off against Chelsea on Wednesday night as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Coming into the clash, the Red Devils have had two disappointing results against Galatasaray and Newcastle United, which have dampened the mood at Old Trafford; nevertheless, football always gifts a chance for retribution and the Premier League giants will be keen to secure an important three points on home soil before taking on Bournemouth on Saturday.

Nevertheless, there is a general consensus that all is not well in the North West and recent reports from ESPN add weight to this notion, as the outlet indicate that several Manchester United first-team players are becoming more and more frustrated with their situation under Ten Hag after suffering a tenth defeat of the campaign on Tyneside last weekend.

Furthermore, the report states that some of the Red Devils' players don't take too kindly to public criticism, which is something Ten Hag has tried to avoid despite the inconsistent form of the likes of Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford. Despite this, it is unclear where the situation will reach a stalemate. However, their current realm's unhealthy nature would worsen if they were to lose upcoming matches against Chelsea, Bournemouth, Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

Delving into the transfer market could be key if United have designs on reversing their present cycle. Some new information has now come to light detailing that they are now in pole position to sign one of Europe's most in-form strikers.

Man Utd in pole position to sign Serhou Guirassy

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are in pole position to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who could be a potential bargain due to his £15 million release clause.

Serhou Guirassy's 2023/24 campaign - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 12 Goals 17 Assists 2

Newcastle United are also keen on the Guinea international alongside other clubs across Europe; however, in a new development, Fulham now look to have turned their attention elsewhere after previously holding an interest in his services due to the fact they aren't confident they would be able to compete with the Premier League elite for his signature.

Previously labelled "incredible" by journalist Dean Jones on the Ranks FC Podcast, the 27-year-old's potency has shone through this campaign in the Bundesliga, evidenced by the fact he has averaged 3.7 shots and 1.7 key passes per fixture (Guirassy statistics - WhoScored).

United have Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial to choose from as natural striking options, though the former has yet to register his first Premier League goal in ten outings. As for the latter, he has copped major criticism over the last few months and may be set to depart the club before too long as his contract expires next summer at Old Trafford, albeit he does have the option of an extra year extension, which could still be activated.

Bringing in some proven goalscoring nous in the form of Guirassy could be a masterstroke by Ten Hag as he aims to improve the fortunes of his underperforming side.