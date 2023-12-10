After winning the Manager of the Month award, things were looking up for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, who had also just seen Harry Maguire win the Premier League's Player of the Month award. Any celebrations were swiftly put to an end in their last outing at Old Trafford, however, as Bournemouth dispatched of the Red Devils to win 3-0 on Saturday. In a stark reminder of just where United are currently at, the severity of Ten Hag's mounting problems was laid bare for all to see.

The January transfer window now seems crucial for any hope left in Manchester United's Premier League campaign, with reports suggesting that the Red Devils have moved into pole position for one particular target, who could help turn their fortunes around.

Man Utd transfer news

As Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival edges ever closer, United could be looking ahead to the January transfer window, where they may start to solve Ten Hag's problems. The Dutchman's side have endured a campaign to forget so far and sit outside of the Premier League's top four and on the brink of a Champions League exit in Group A. It's clear that they need reinforcements and one particular target could be part of those much-needed additions in January in what could be Ratcliffe's first new signing.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Manchester United are now in pole position to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice in January ahead of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur after a development in the last 48 hours. Those at Old Trafford will reportedly look to use Ratcliffe's ownership links with the Ligue 1 club to accelerate the deal, as Ten Hag seeks a solution to his defensive woes. According to The Mirror, Nice currently value Todibo at £40m, meaning that any deal won't be cheap in the winter window if United want to land the Frenchman's signature.

"Very strong" Todibo could be Man Utd's best centre-back

After Manchester United's 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth, it's no surprise that the Red Devils are reportedly looking to accelerate a deal to sign Todibo, possibly as early as January. If they stand any chance of qualifying for a place in Europe, even if it's not the Champions League, then welcoming an upgrade on the likes of Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane could be crucial. Todibo's stats show that he could quickly become Ten Hag's best option in central defence if he made the move in January.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Interceptions Clearances Jean-Clair Todibo 10 56 12 16 40 Harry Maguire 10 41 6 13 38 Victor Lindelof 13 27 6 8 23 Lisandro Martinez 6 26 6 2 11 Raphael Varane 6 26 4 1 21

Those impressive numbers have resulted in high praise for Todibo, including from Nice teammate and veteran defender Dante, who said via Football Transfers:

“Of course, we would like Todibo to stay. But it can be complicated. We have to wait to see who will want to buy him and if everyone finds himself there. He is a leader, a very strong player mentally, he has improved a lot and he is ready to reach the very top level."