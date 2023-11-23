Manchester United have set their sights on bringing a defensive gem to Old Trafford and are attempting to fend off competition from Liverpool among others for his signature, according to reports.

Man Utd's transfer activity...

In the near future, the Red Devils could be set for some big changes behind the scenes that could alter the landscape of their approach to life both on and off the field, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe close to purchasing a minority 25% stake in the Premier League giants.

According to a report from The Sun, Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Sporting Club's Goncalo Inacio are being lined up by Ratcliffe's new regime, who have also green-lit the sale of France international Raphael Varane amid his recent struggle for form. Erik ten Hag could be set to offload the former Real Madrid man to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich; however, his £340,000 per week wage may prove to be a stumbling block if he is to depart Old Trafford for Germany.

As per A Bola via Sport Witness, Man United have also acted to make exploratory contact with Benfica to find out the potential conditions for a deal involving midfielder Joao Neves. Nevertheless, Benfica won't let the 19-year-old leave in January, meaning the only way he will be able to speak to other clubs is if an interested suitor triggers his €120m release clause. The Portuguese giants are keen to keep hold of Neves as they believe he can play a huge role in their push for the Primeira Liga title.

Now, it appears that Ten Hag has his focus on bringing in a defender at Old Trafford to bolster his squad for the long term, according to a report.

Man Utd look to beat Liverpool to Sam Curtis

90min report that Manchester United have entered the race to sign St Patrick's Athletic full-back Sam Curtis in January, who is just 17 years old and also happens to be attracting interest from Liverpool.

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Celtic are also tuned into his situation and could look to strike a deal for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 wonderkid, as dubbed in the report, who registered three goals and three assists in 39 appearances this term (Curtis statistics - Transfermarkt).

Named in the PFAI Team of the Year, Curtis could also help to scratch an itch for the Red Devils in the long run, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka being courted by West Ham United and appears to have an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with his contract set to expire at his current employers in the summer of 2024.

There is an option to extend his deal by a year that United could elect to activate; however, it remains to be seen how his situation in the North West will be resolved. Although Curtis probably wouldn't be signed straight away as a first-team player, he is making rapid progress and is reportedly in line to receive a call-up for the Republic of Ireland senior team in the near future.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening the right-hand side of defence and may not want to lose out on a chance to snap up a prodigious talent, especially when Liverpool are lurking as an alternative potential destination for Curtis to continue his development.