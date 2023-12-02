Manchester United have made contact to sign a new in-demand attacker in 2024, according to a recent update from one journalist.

Man Utd top scorers

The Red Devils have been struggling in front of goal so far this season, with Erik ten Hag’s side scoring just 16 times in 13 Premier League fixtures – the fewest out of the top 12 clubs in the division. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is still yet to get off the market in the league, with just three players scoring more than once in the top flight.

Man Utd scorers in the Premier League this season Goals Bruno Fernandes 3 Scott McTominay 3 Marcus Rashford 2 Diogo Dalot 1 Alejandro Garnacho 1 Christian Eriksen 1 Hannibal Mejbri 1 Victor Lindelof 1 Anthony Martial 1 Casemiro 1 Raphael Varane 1

As a result, it looks as if more firepower could be needed in the final third at Old Trafford, which has seemingly resulted in the club’s interest in Serhou Guirassy.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, the Red Devils have made an approach over a possible deal for Guirassy, although AS Roma, AC Milan and Newcastle United are also keen on the forward who has a €17.5m (£15m) release clause.

“Serhou Guirassy is on the list of MU for winter‼️ MUFC has already inquired about him. No offer or negotiations yet. AS Roma, AC Milan and Newcastle are showing interest in 27 year old striker. Release clause: €17.5m and already active.”

Serhou Guirassy profiled

Guirassy made the permanent move to VfB Stuttgart in the summer following a successful loan and has been at the top of his game during the current campaign, which has resulted in his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing to a career-high €40m.

The Guinea international has scored an impressive 16 goals and has provided two assists in just 11 games in all competitions this season, taking his tally to 34 goal contributions in 39 games for the Bundesliga side. (Serhou Guirassy stats – Transfermarkt)

Therefore, you can see why a number of clubs are looking at a deal for the striker considering his £15m release clause, and Guirassy could provide the perfect foil for the likes of Hojlund and Marcus Rashford in Manchester. As claimed in a player analysis by Breaking the Lines, Guirassy could yet get even better with age:

“The lineage of strikers in European football who are late bloomers is rich in names. Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Gonzalo Higuain, Dimitar Berbatov and Ciro Immobile are to name a few. At 27, Guirassy’s best days are ahead of him yet.”

Hailed as “insane” by scout Antonio Mango for his form this season, Guirassy has plenty of experience in both Germany and France, so a move to either England or Italy looks like it could be on to watch next month.