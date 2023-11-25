Over the last decade, Manchester United have gone from Premier League winners to a side struggling to gain a top-four place in England's top flight, with poor decisions off the pitch continuously catching up on the Red Devils. Those decisions could finally be coming to an end, however, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's pending investment edges ever closer.

With his arrival, United may well find themselves making several changes from the very top to the bottom of the club and that could include some ruthless dismissals. Among those could be a staff member who has been at the club since 2013.

Ratcliffe to sack Man Utd man

The best way to avoid the continuation of the decisions that put them in their current position may well be through starting afresh with new personnel in charge at the club. United must bring an end to what has been a nightmare chapter in an otherwise successful Premier League history. Ratcliffe will hope that his arrival signals the start of things turning around and reports suggest that he won't be shy when it comes to making ruthless choices.

According to Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, Ratcliffe is set to sack Manchester United sporting director John Murtough after a decade at the club. Murtough initially started at the club in 2013 as the academy director, before landing the role of United's first-ever football director in 2021. His responsibility as football director has involved the appointment of managers and new signings.

This means that Murtough played a part in the hiring of Erik ten Hag and the arrival of the likes of Antony, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount. It remains to be seen just who Ratcliffe will bring in to replace Murtough.

Murtough to get Man Utd axe

When it comes to recent arrivals, United have struggled to get it right under Ten Hag. The Red Devils splashed out to reach Antony's price tag, only for the winger to struggle. Antony's stats have reflected poorly on the likes of Murtough, with the former Ajax man scoring just eight goals in 53 appearances throughout his United career so far. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho's stats have been similarly disappointing, given that he's only managed just 12 goals in 82 appearances.

United's recruitment issue is something that Ratcliffe is clearly keen to address, with Murtough reportedly facing the axe. It remains to be seen just who comes in, however, with the importance of a top sporting director growing every week. We've seen the likes of Dan Ashworth make impressive impacts on Newcastle United, who are now competing in the Champions League and a place in the Premier League's top four.

If the Red Devils are to avoid being left behind, then handing Ten Hag players capable of slotting straight into his system will be crucial, perhaps starting with improving an attack which has managed just 13 Premier League goals this season.