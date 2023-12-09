Highlights Manchester United may sell Christian Eriksen in January as they feel his legs are gone. Despite his impressive stats, Eriksen's future at the club is uncertain.

Eriksen's comeback story has been remarkable, from collapsing on the pitch at Euro 2020 to signing for Man Utd.

Meanwhile, summer signing Mason Mount has struggled this season and hasn't performed as well as Eriksen, who has shown he can add control in the midfield for the team.

Despite the criticism they have faced this season, Manchester United sit sixth, just three points adrift of Premier League champions Manchester City - and Erik ten Hag has just won the Manager of the Month award for November.

The Red Devils quietly enjoyed a much improved month of results, even if the performances weren't always there to match. Having just defeated Chelsea at Old Trafford too, things could finally be looking up for those at the Manchester club.

As January approaches, some ruthless decisions may still be needed, however, and that could result in the sale of one particular player who only joined Manchester United last summer.

Man Utd transfer news

As Sir Jim Ratcliffe's takeover edges ever closer, change is afoot at Manchester United, who are desperately hoping to finally return to their dominant best. Among those changes, Ten Hag could finally clear the deadwood in his squad - deadwood that has held his side back at times, including those who only recently joined, to sum up just how disastrous the Red Devils have been in the transfer market. It looks as though Ten Hag is ready to rectify those transfer mistakes, though, with one specific player potentially exiting.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are now ready to sell Christian Eriksen and will listen to offers for the Dane in January, as they feel as though his legs are gone. Eriksen only joined the Red Devils last summer after initially being granted an emotional return to the Premier League by Brentford, where he defied the odds to impress.

It remains to be seen just where the midfielder will end up if he moves on in January, but the former Tottenham Hotspur star should not be short on suitors. At 31, Eriksen looks set to seek a new project once more in the forthcoming transfer window.

"Remarkable" Eriksen has been better than Mount this season

When looking at Eriksen's stats (as per FBref), it's interesting that it is the Dane who United are ready to sell. He has been better than summer signing Mason Mount this season and has shown signs that he is still more than capable of adding some control for Ten Hag in the middle of the park. Mount, meanwhile, has struggled to find his feet, albeit amid his own injury problems.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Goals Assists Christian Eriksen 14 32 1 1 Mason Mount 6 15 0 0

It's no wonder that it is the Dane who has received such high praise in the last few years, having mounted an incredible comeback from collapsing on the pitch at Euro 2020 to signing for Manchester United. France manager Didier Deschamps has been among those with nothing but good things to say about Eriksen, saying via Manchester Evening News: "There is an attacking player who even surprised me, and not just because of what had happened that could have been dramatic for him, and obviously it’s Christian Eriksen.

"But the ability that he shows with his club in the position he plays, because he has always been someone who has a remarkable technical ability. But to play so frequently for his club in the midfield, to see the volume of games he plays, this ability even to recover is impressive. And he has always had the ability to score goals, to make other players score – he has always had that."