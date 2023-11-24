After winning the Carabao Cup and finishing inside the Premier League's top four in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge, it was difficult to see how Manchester United would not progress even further under the guidance of the Dutchman.

But months later, the Red Devils sit fifth and are on the brink of a Champions League exit. Now, reports suggest that Ten Hag is set to make some drastic changes, which could include the surprise sale of one particular out-of-favour player alongside the similarly struggling Jadon Sancho.

Man Utd transfer news

On paper, United's summer transfer window looked like a success. They replaced David de Gea with a more modern style of goalkeeper in the form of Andre Onana. They added to their midfield with Mason Mount and they welcomed a young, out-and-out number nine in the form of Rasmus Hojlund. However, on the pitch, things haven't quite gone to plan. Onana's mistakes have proved costly at times, Mount has struggled with injuries and Hojlund, whilst showing potential in the Champions League, is yet to score a Premier League goal.

Yet, still, United's focus doesn't seem to be on recruitment. Instead, they could turn their attention to offloading players, with Sancho looking certain to leave Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plenttenberg, Manchester United want to sell Raphael Varane in the January transfer window rather than loan him out, with the Frenchman unhappy over his current situation at Old Trafford. The World Cup winner has recently been dropped by Ten Hag in favour of the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in a disappointing blow.

If he is to leave the Manchester club, the Red Devils will reportedly set a price tag of €20-30m (£17-£26m) for their defender, who is being monitored by Bayern Munich.

"Incredible" Varane set for Man Utd failure

When Varane arrived at Old Trafford on a £350,000-a-week deal, he came with the reputation of a multiple-time Champions League winner ready to solve United's defensive issues once and for all. And it was all going fairly smoothly, albeit not spectacularly, up until this season when he has lost his place under Ten Hag. Varane's injury history hasn't helped, but the fact that the United boss has 35-year-old Evans ahead of the World Cup winner is a shock nonetheless.

Player Games missed 22/23 Games missed 23/24 Raphael Varane 15 4

His struggle to stay fit doesn't take Varane's ability away, however, and he has earned plenty of praise for that ability, including from Toni Kroos, who said:

"He’s incredibly fast. Really one of the fastest team-mates, I would even say. There were a few quick ones [at Real Madrid]. He’s really incredible. I never really saw anyone run away from him in our time here. He was a solid pillar for us alongside (Sergio) Ramos for many years. He did an outstanding job and is really the complete package. He doesn’t do miracles with the ball but is a highly awkward defender to play against. You can’t beat him in the air and, as I said, he’s incredibly fast, so you can’t run away from him either. He’s a good man."