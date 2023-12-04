Manchester United have been on a rollercoaster ride this campaign; however, one of their players now looks set for a significant pay increase after impressing under Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd form...

Undoubtedly, Manchester United have become one of the more difficult sides to predict this term regarding potential results and the story of their season has been stop-start in nature as Ten Hag continues to motor ahead with his plans at Old Trafford.

Last weekend, the Red Devils were on the end of a 1-0 loss away to Newcastle United at St James' Park and were truthfully second best for the vast majority of proceedings. Rallying late on, the visitors did create a couple of chances and see a goal disallowed for a Harry Maguire offside; however, defeat on Tyneside has continued a torrid run away from home against top-eight opposition for the Premier League giants.

Since the start of last campaign, Ten Hag's men have taken just two points against divisional opposition when on the road. Unbelievably, 11 games have passed by away from Old Trafford without a win against any of the top eight, which is a disastrous statistic for all involved at the club.

On their travels, United are as Jekyll and Hyde as they come and fans won't be too enthused by the prospect of making the short trip to Liverpool on December 17th in their next away clash.

Before that, crunch encounters against Chelsea, Bournemouth and Bayern Munich lay in wait at the Theatre of Dreams as they enter a potentially season-defining period from both a domestic and continental footballing perspective. Ten Hag will need all of his key men fit and firing for their upcoming run of fixtures and one Manchester United player is now in line for a significant wage rise, according to a fresh report.

Kobbie Mainoo set for pay rise

According to The Daily Star, Manchester United prodigy Kobbie Mainoo is close to triggering a clause in his contract that will see his weekly wage go up from £10,000 per week to £20,000 per week once he becomes a regular in Ten Hag's matchday squad.

The report claims that England Under-19 international would've already obtained his 100% pay rise if it hadn't been for his injury earlier in the campaign. Making his full debut against Everton, Stockport-born Mainoo earned rave reviews due to his performance and looks set to become an important player at Old Trafford over the coming years.

Labelled "wonderful" by Gary Neville, Mainoo has now made six senior appearances for the Red Devils and many more will surely come as he continues to progress at his boyhood club (Mainoo statistics - Transfermarkt).

An injury crisis has also engulfed Ten Hag over the last few months at Old Trafford, which will undoubtedly lead to Mainoo being given plenty of opportunities over the festive period.