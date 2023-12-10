As Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at Manchester United edges ever closer, those at Old Trafford will be anticipating several changes, whether that be the structure of the club or the players involved, with the potential for some ruthless decisions to be made. The Red Devils will hope that this is finally a turning point in their history after a disastrous era since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

On the pitch, Erik ten Hag's side have struggled at times this season, with their results in the Champions League likely resulting in an early exit. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, they sit sixth and three points adrift of the top four following their latest defeat at home to Bournemouth. Ratcliffe will aim to turn United's fortunes around - and one potential appointment would go a long way in achieving that.

Man Utd transfer news

United have suffered without much of a transfer structure over the years, with Old Trafford witnessing some failures to forget under a number of different managers. The latest of those flops has been Jadon Sancho, who is currently frozen out at the club after a falling-out with Ten Hag. Antony's stats show that he hasn't been much better either, with just eight goals in 59 appearances. It's clear that the Red Devils need a sporting director, and Ratcliffe could get one of the most impressive in the Premier League.

According to 90min, Manchester United are interested in Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth. Ashworth has a long-standing friendship with Sir Dave Brailsford, who is reportedly playing a significant part in the process of Ratcliffe's arrival and is leading an inquiry into the club's operations to identify various improvements. Ashworth initially earned plaudits for his work at Brighton & Hove Albion, before taking up his current role at Newcastle, where he has continued to impress in the Premier League.

"Highly qualified" Ashworth would transform Man Utd

In desperate need of a sporting director, United would arguably be getting one of the best options in the Premier League with Ashworth, though it remains to be seen whether he would swap St James' Park for Old Trafford. Ashworth recently played down suggestions that he could make a move, saying (via 90min): "I'm really happy, [Newcastle] is a brilliant city, club and project. I'm thoroughly engaged in throwing myself into all of those things and really enjoying the challenge."

One man who has been impressed with the sporting director's work is Gary Neville, who posted on X in early November (formerly Twitter): "On my way up to the gantry last night, I bumped into Dan Ashworth. He transformed the FA’s structure, set Brighton up for this incredible period of success and has now built a strong foundation for the new owners at Newcastle. He’s competent, highly qualified and knows what he’s doing. Will work with his coach, recruitment team and other departments coherently and calmly.

"In the last two matches, Manchester United have played two clubs [Newcastle and Man City] that have installed proper football departments to support the team on the pitch and off it. The complete opposite of United. We haven’t got a sporting director! I used to travel up to Newcastle and feel sorry for their great fans when the energy and enthusiasm had been sapped from them under Mike Ashley.

"It was painful to see. Last night we saw the Theatre of Dreams turn into the Theatre of Nothing. Every single United fan bored and flat. On the pitch, the players in shock, the performances woeful and a manager struggling in front of our eyes. We’ve seen it before, we know how it ends and we’ve had enough."