Manchester United are willing to increase their offer to sign one of their summer targets in January, according to a fresh report.

Man Utd's summer arrivals

During the previous transfer window, Erik ten Hag recruited seven fresh faces, with Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir joining on a permanent basis, whilst Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon put pen to paper on a season-long loan.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

The Red Devils manager appears keen to bolster his options at centre-back in the new year and he’s already been linked with moves for Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand, RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba and AS Roma’s Gianluca Mancini, but he’s got his eye on an alternative should deals for any of the trio fail to come to fruition.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo has firmly established himself as Francesco Farioli’s overall best-performing player so far this campaign with a match rating of 7.23 (WhoScored - Nice statistics), though it’s not the first time he’s been on the radar at Old Trafford.

Over the summer, France’s international held representative talks regarding a move to the Premier League, and whilst a deal didn't take place before the deadline, the Ligue 1 side are now willing to part ways with the 23-year-old, handing chiefs the perfect second opportunity to secure the services of their target.

Man Utd considering fresh move for Jean-Clair Todibo

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Man United are happy to bid for Todibo ahead of January. Ten Hag is prepared to increase his offer for the defender who is reportedly one of his top targets for the upcoming transfer window.

The M16 side were previously willing to table €35m (£30m) for the colossus, but it's stated that they would be happy to up that to €40m (£35m) in order to get a deal over the line, so this could be one to keep a close eye on in the weeks and months ahead.

Ten Hag could receive the "complete package" in Todibo

Standing at 6 foot 2, Todibo provides an excellent physical presence at the heart of a backline due to his height which he’s proven this season at Nice where he’s currently averaging 2.8 clearances, two tackles and 1.6 aerial wins per game in Ligue 1 (WhoScored - Todibo stats).

The Cayenne native is also extremely calm and composed in possession where he’s recording a 90.1% pass success rate as it stands, showing that he can be equally as strong with the ball at his feet as he can when clearing the danger off the ground.

Sponsored by Adidas, Ten Hag’s target has previously had experience operating as a defensive midfielder (Transfermarkt - Todibo stats), so his versatility to provide cover in positions outside of his own will no doubt be yet another attractive attribute to the board who are closely monitoring his performances.

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Todibo is the “complete package” and Man United are clearly serious about signing him to be contemplating a second approach, so it would be a huge coup if their long-term target was to put pen to paper in January.