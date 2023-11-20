Manchester United could now part ways with one first-team star in January, who they hope to recoup a big transfer fee for once the window re-opens, according to a report.

Man Utd's room for improvement...

Undoubtedly, Manchester United have had a campaign that has presented its fair share of challenges for Erik ten Hag, who has had to fight fire on and off the field at Old Trafford. Away from the action, Jadon Sancho has been embroiled in a public spat with the Dutchman that has seen the England international placed into exile since early September.

At the same time, Brazilian winger Antony has also spent time away from the first team due to an off-field investigation, while the Red Devils came under fire earlier this year due to their handling of events involving controversial loanee Mason Greenwood.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils have lost five out of their opening 12 fixtures. However, seven victories, including four in their last five matches, have elevated them to sixth in the divisional standings and five points away from Tottenham Hotspur in fourth. Nevertheless, room for improvement is needed if the Red Devils are serious about qualifying for the Champions League in 2023/24.

Of course, United are present in the competition this year and to put it lightly, their start has been sub-par, with one victory and three losses putting them bottom of Group A, which contains Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

This weekend, the Red Devils face a difficult test away to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday before clashes against Galatasaray, Newcastle United and Chelsea, which could go a long way to determining the direction they are headed under Ten Hag's leadership.

Casting an eye to January, the Dutchman could now be set to get rid of one player once the window opens as he continues to shape his squad.

Jadon Sancho up for sale

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are ready to accept an offer for Sancho in January to help bolster their budget for potential incomings, which will also be aided by not having to pay his £250,000 per week wage.

The report states that Manchester United hope to land a considerable fee for his services, with an exit either on a permanent basis or a loan deal now believed to be a certainty in the New Year. Serie A giants Juventus have been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old alongside his former club Borussia Dortmund and several Saudi Pro League sides.

Sancho, who was previously labelled a "brilliant footballer" by Manchester United boss Ten Hag earlier this year, has struggled to make his mark at Old Trafford, registering 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions (Sancho statistics - Transfermarkt).

Now out in the cold at Manchester United, it may be a wise move from both parties to cut his time at the club short to remove the attention caused by his prolonged absence from first-team duties.