Manchester United have been busy over the international break putting their transfer plans for January into motion and have reportedly sent scouts to watch one of their targets, according to a new report.

Manchester United's tough run of fixtures...

Surprisingly to some, Manchester United are the Premier League's form team over the last five matches as the end of the international break approaches, having won four and lost one. However, there is no doubt that Erik ten Hag faces a tough run over the next few weeks as he looks to continue his side's momentum.

Everton, Galatasaray and Newcastle United all lay in wait for Manchester United in what will be a trio of fiery away trips, which isn't an ideal scenario given the level of injuries that the Red Devils are currently having to contend with at present.

As cited by The Evening Standard, Manchester United are missing the likes of Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia as they continue to fight this unwanted current, although Shaw is nearing a return.

Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford have also picked up issues on international duty with their respective nations and it is unclear if they will be affected long-term and forced to miss a portion of action over the festive period.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Stretty News' Dale O'Donnell reckons that any side would struggle with the amount of pile-up Manchester United have due to injuries, particularly to their backline, as he stated: "Most squads would struggle with this number of injuries, let alone so many in the defensive department, and it is no wonder our form has been below par.

"There has been a slight upturn in results, though. Ten Hag now has a league-best run of form to rebut the line of questioning about his future as United manager."

Manchester United's recent results - Premier League Opponent & result Venue Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town Old Trafford Fulham 0-1 Manchester United Craven Cottage Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City Old Trafford Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United Bramall Lane Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Old Trafford

Nevertheless, some exciting transfer news has emerged as the Red Devils cast an eye towards the January transfer window.

Man Utd send scouts to watch Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

According to 90min, Manchester United sent scouts to watch Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action for Georgia against Spain in EURO 2024 qualifying, where the winger managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United also had officials in attendance, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been keeping an eye on his situation recently. Premier League clubs have been monitoring his progress since he joined Napoli last year.

Kvaratskhelia, who was labelled a "great player" by Carlo Ancelotti earlier this year, has made 15 appearances in all competitions this term, registering three goals and five assists (Kvaratskhelia statistics - Transfermarkt).

Although you wouldn't imagine Manchester United are at the front of the queue for his signature, the Old Trafford faithful will be glad to know that Ten Hag is eyeing some high-profile reinforcements in the North West, especially a player who helped carry his side to a league title earlier this year.