Manchester United are putting the wheels in motion for their upcoming transfer activity and are still keen to land a high-profile star on a free transfer, according to reports.

Man Utd return from international duty...

The Red Devils will return from the international break this weekend against Everton as they look to continue their positive form in the Premier League, which has helped to catapult the Premier League giants up to sixth in the division.

Winning four of their last five league matches, Erik ten Hag has managed to restore some credibility at Old Trafford; however, United are still some way off the terrifying force that they used to be, both domestically and in European competition.

Fighting fire among his squad, Ten Hag has had to deal with an extensive injury list over the course of 2023/24 and not much has changed on that front as his side now prepares to take on Sean Dyche's Everton. As cited by The Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils will be without Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo for the trip to Merseyside.

England international Luke Shaw has made his comeback to first-team training at Carrington and could be involved this weekend. At the same time, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are expected to feature despite concerns. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been suffering from illness and Andre Onana was taken off on international duty with Cameroon, so it will remain to be seen whether they can return in time.

Man Utd's last five Premier League results Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town Fulham 0-1 Manchester United Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Now, fresh information has come to light concerning the club's transfer plans, with a potential soon-to-be free agent on the agenda in the North West.

Man Utd still keen on Adrien Rabiot

According to Calciomercato via Sport Witness, Manchester United are still keen on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who could be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2024 when his contract at the Allianz Stadium expires.

The report states that the France international came close to moving to Old Trafford last summer; however, concerns over his wages put an end to any speculation that he would be swapping Turin for Manchester, and he could soon be available to discuss pre-contract terms once more.

Labelled "a very elegant player" by his former international teammate Hugo Lloris, Rabiot has featured regularly for Juventus this campaign, registering a goal and assist apiece in 11 appearances across all competitions (Rabiot statistics - Transfermarkt).

Carrying the creative torch for Juventus from the heart of Massimiliano Allegri's engine room, the 28-year-old has also successfully carried out 30 shot-creating actions in Serie A, with three directly leading to goals (Rabiot statistics - FBRef).

Possessing elite-level experience and a composed temperament, Rabiot could prove to be an economically advantageous option for Ten Hag to bolster his options in midfield; so who knows, 2024 could finally be the year they get their man.