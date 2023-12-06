Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is coming under increased pressure at Old Trafford, with another high-profile boss in the Red Devils' thinking to take over at the Premier League giants.

Erik ten Hag under pressure...

Despite spending over £170 million in the summer combined on Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat, Andre Onana, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir, the Red Devils languish outside of the top four while sitting bottom of their Champions League group in early December.

Furthermore, Ten Hag's side lost their grip on the Carabao Cup trophy earlier this year owing to a disappointing 3-0 defeat over Newcastle United at Old Trafford, concluding that things in the North West are far from rosy at the time of writing as the Dutchman continues to face external pressure.

Recent reports have detailed that internalised doubt over Ten Hag's managerial ability has grown in the Manchester United dressing room following the Red Devils' lacklustre display in a 1-0 loss away to Newcastle United on league duty last weekend.

Some players are still believed to be behind the 53-year-old; however, his intense training methods alongside his treatment of outcast Jadon Sancho have complicated his situation at Old Trafford, with the latter point explained below by Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Now, new indications detail that another experienced coach could soon be looked into as a potential replacement for Ten Hag in the United dugout.

Man Utd eyeing Julen Lopetegui

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are eyeing former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui, who has also had interest from the Saudi Pro League in recent times as they continue to build their footballing project in the Middle East.

Julen Lopetegui honours as a manager (Transfermarkt) Europa League winner with Sevilla in 2019/20 Under-21 European Championship winner in 2012/13 (Spain Under-21) Under-19 European Championship winner in 2011/12 (Spain Under-19)

The outlet claim that Lopetegui's success in the Europa League with Sevilla, coupled with his ability to qualify the La Liga outfit for the Champions League group stages on three separate occasions have put him closer to another important European job rather than a tilt at Saudi football. His reputation gained for developing young players doesn't appear to have gone unnoticed at Old Trafford, and one of the 'important clubs that are thinking about him as the head of a project' is United.

Favouring an attacking 4-3-3 formation for his sides to operate in, Lopetegui, who still lives in England, was labelled "excellent" by Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi upon his appointment at Molineux and he certainly made an impact in his last post, comfortably keeping the Old Gold in the Premier League despite arriving last December where the club were bottom of the pile.

Should Ten Hag continue to come under immense pressure at Old Trafford, Lopetegui is someone who has proven his capacity to improve sides in a short period of time and could be a shrewd choice to replace him.