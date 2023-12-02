Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has made a big prediction over the possible takeover of the club, as rival investors to 777 Partners potentially lurk.

Everton takeover latest

Farhad Moshiri's spell as Blues owner has now arguably reached its least popular point, with many supporters wanting a change at the top at Goodison Park. Protests have even been staged outside the ground calling for a takeover to come to fruition, allowing Everton to begin a new era - one that is edging closer to being at their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium at the end of this season.

777 Partners have emerged as the front-runners to become the Blues' next owners, but doubts have crept in over their potential worth as Everton owners, and the club won't want to be rushing a decision, risking getting themselves into further financial strife in the process.

Ex-Everton CEO makes takeover prediction

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness claimed that new Everton investors could yet "come out of the woodwork" and provide competition for 777 Partners.

"There are [investment groups out there, that I know of, who are interested in the club and in the stadium asset. I do think there would be last-minute deals to be done if the 777 Partners deal collapsed. I experienced this at Aston Villa when we had problems with a lack of funding from a Chinese owner. Because it was such a quality asset, there are always buyers out there. I think Everton will be the same, particularly with the new stadium.

"There will be some scary moments, but I believe a very good owner will come out of the woodwork. That’s my hope, at least. The serious, qualified buyers will sit and watch and try and get the club at a lower price. That’s how businesses become very successful. Particularly the American investors. There’s no need to rush in at the moment – why would you?With the 777 situation, the points deduction – why would you rush in? If you’re sensible then you sit and wait."

It has reached the stage where 777 Partners don't feel like the right people to complete the takeover of Everton, with too many reports casting doubt over them in recent months. For that reason, it is only right that the club bide their time and wait for the right investors to come along, as Wyness alludes to

.

Related Former Everton employee drops extremely worrying 777 Partners claim This is not what Blues supporters will want to hear.

Granted, the majority of Everton fans would love a takeover to be completed tomorrow if the chance arose, but an element of patience is needed, rather than jumping in recklessly and regretting the decision in the future.

For all of the Blues' current struggles, including a 10-point deduction in the Premier League, they are still a huge club about to move into an impressive new home, so they surely won't be without suitors moving forward, and it is a case of finding the best investors who are perfect to lead the Merseysiders for years to come.