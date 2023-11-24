Newcastle United could be back in to sign an "incredible" player with a huge future in the game, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle eyeing new defender

Everything seemed to go so smoothly for Eddie Howe throughout last season, with few injuries on show allowing him to play a settled side most weeks, leading to an eventual fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

The 2023/24 campaign has been a disaster in the fitness department, however, with Newcastle deprived of the services of so many important players, including midfield favourite Bruno Guimareas, and strike duo Callum Willson and Alexander Isak. Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban has only made things worse, too.

Defensively, the absence of the influential Sven Botman for plenty of games has also been a major setback - the Magpies leader has only started five league games this season - and it could mean that the club look to sign another centre-back in the January transfer window.

A recent report has claimed that Newcastle are keen on signing young Le Havre central defender Arouna Sangante, and they have now been backed to snap up a similarly highly-rated young player.

Newcastle back in for Goncalo Inacio

According to a new claim from CNN Portugal [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are interested in signing Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio in January, in what represents a twist after reports last month claimed the Magpies were walking away from a deal.

That being said, his current club are not entertaining the idea of allowing one of their most prized assets to leave midway through the season, such is his importance at the heart of the defence.

Inacio does have a €60m (£52.1m) release clause in his contract, however, so Newcastle know that they could get their man if they are willing to stump up that amount of money. The report mentions that pundit Diogo Luis believes a move to St James' Park would be a "good solution" for the Portuguese.

The 22-year-old looks like a special prospect who could mature into one of the best defenders in Europe one day - journalist Moby Haque has called him "incredible" in the past for his passing - even though it is never easy to predict the career trajectory of an exciting young player.

Age is only a number, though, and the maturity that Inacio is performing with currently belies his years, with the Newcastle transfer target already racking up 139 appearances for Sporting since breaking into the first team, also chipping in with 11 goals and eight assists.

Newcastle's 5 most expensive signings Cost Alexander Isak £60.8m Sandro Tonali £55.6m Anthony Gordon £39.6m Harvey Barnes £38.2m Joelinton £38.2m

The fact that the four-time capped Portugal international can also play at left-back means that he could bring versatility to Howe's squad, not only acting as competition for Botman, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles in central areas, but also the injured Dan Burn at full-back.

While spending over £50m on any player is a lot of money, Inacio's long-term potential could actually end up making him a bargain signing, and the money could be there to spend on new signings, given the wealth of the PIF owners and the injection of funds after qualifying for the Champions League last season.