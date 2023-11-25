Newcastle United are believed to be tussling with two European giants for the signing of an "incredible" player who is on fire so far this season.

Newcastle eyeing January signings

The Magpies' struggles this season have been well-documented of late, as Premier League results have been hit-and-miss, while their Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread ahead of their trip to Paris Saint-Germain next week.

In fairness to Eddie Howe, Newcastle have been badly affected by a constant stream of injuries to key players, with too many individuals to mention out for sustained periods, including Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson. There is also the matter of Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban, which has acted as a further blow.

It feels as though some new faces are required once the January transfer window opens, giving Howe's squad a much-needed injection of life - and many players have been linked with a move to St James' Park recently.

Given Tonali's ban, it is only natural that midfielders have been mooted as potential targets, with the Magpies reportedly keen on bringing Manchester City and England star Kalvin Phillips to the club. And while a move for former Wolves ace Ruben Neves looks out of the question, Manchester United's Scott McTominay is another player backed to head to Newcastle.

With Wilson and Alexander Isak both struggling to stay fit this season, however, they could even look to strengthen in attack, which is where this fresh transfer update comes into play.

Newcastle want Serhou Guirassy

According to an update from Bild [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are interested in completing the signing of VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy - but they are not the only club in the mix to snap him up.

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are also mentioned in the report, with the former joining the race alongside the Magpies as they look to steal him away from the latter's grasp.

Newcastle are boosted by the fact that Guirassy wants to "fulfil his dream" of playing in the Premier League, giving them a potential advantage over Madrid and Milan, and there is believed to be a €17.5m (£15.2m) release clause in his contract that can be triggered in January.

The 27-year-old could be a superb signing by the Magpies, and while Wilson and Isak already represent great options, their fitness records are questionable and the former is now 31 years of age.

Serhou Guirassy's Bundesliga record this season Total Appearances 9 Goals 15 Assists 1 Stats correct as of 24th November 2023

Newcastle transfer target Guirassy is enjoying a fantastic season, scoring a remarkable 15 goals in just eight Bundesliga starts for Stuttgart, which is a scarcely believable level of ruthlessness. That perfectly outlines what a big signing he could be for Newcastle, and his teammate Chris Fuhrich has recently said of him:

"He's incredible. He just keeps at it week after week, and we are delighted to have him."

Guirassy's aforementioned release clause seems relatively cheap, especially given the sparkling form that he is in at the moment, so Newcastle should definitely consider bringing him to the club in January, helping turn their season around in the process.