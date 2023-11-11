Newcastle United have been linked with a current free agent to solve their potential midfield shortage, according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle eyeing midfield signing

Eddie Howe has built a formidable squad at St James' Park during his time as manager - arguably even their best of the entire Premier League era - and it helped them finish fourth last season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years in the process.

That's not to say that Newcastle can afford to rest on their laurels, however, and if they want to go up another gear and become a genuinely title-challenging team, top-quality signings are needed moving forward. The Magpies appear to be focusing on strengthening their midfield in the January transfer window, in order to make up for the absence of the suspended Sandro Tonali, with the Italian banned for ten months and therefore not returning to the fold until early next season.

While a loan signing in January has been mooted, with players such as Kalvin Phillips and Ruben Neves reportedly wanted by Newcastle, it looks as though they could now get a free agent out of the transfer window restrictions.

Newcastle gifted chance to sign Xeka

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle have the chance to sign midfielder Xeka after being contacted by his representatives. He is currently without a club since leaving Rennes at the end of last season.

"We can reveal Howe has been offered free-agent star Xeka as an immediate fix to lift his injury-hit squad. The 28-year-old Portuguese star is without a club having seen a two-year deal with Rennes cut short in the summer following an injury-hit spell.

"He moved there as a free agent after leaving Lille but only managed eight appearances for his new club. As a result, his contract was brought to an end early over the summer and the player has since not fixed himself up with a new club."

While Xeka may not necessarily be the glitzy big-name player who many Newcastle fans want to see come in and bolster the midfield in January, he could still be a shrewd signing by the club, joining immediately.

Now 29 years of age, the Portuguese has a huge amount of experience in the game, playing for the likes of Braga and Lille down the years, and Xeka's stats and achievements show that he has one Ligue 1 title to his name, as well as scoring and assisting nine times apiece in the competition.

The fact that it would be a free transfer takes out the risk element, in terms of not having to spend big on him, and he could simply prove to be a reliable squad member between January and the end of the season, making up for the absence of the influential Tonali.

Xeka may not be seen as a guaranteed starter, especially with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton making up a good midfield unit at the moment, but with Newcastle battling in the Premier League, Champions League and both domestic cup competitions, he would still get a chance to shine.