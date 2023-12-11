While Newcastle United have had moments to savour throughout the current campaign, with their best arguably coming in a 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain, the Magpies have also endured their struggles in an inconsistent season. In the same period that they smashed the Ligue 1 champions, Eddie Howe's side have lost 3-0 against Everton and Goodison Park and fallen to a 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League, summing up a mixed start.

With Nick Pope now injured to add to Howe's woes too, the January window can't come soon enough for the Newcastle boss, who will be aiming to find some reinforcements. And among those arrivals may well be a Champions League winner to hand the Magpies a major boost.

Newcastle transfer news

Losing Pope to a long-term injury sums up Newcastle's struggles this season, with the Magpies dealing with several injury blows throughout the campaign and suffering as a result. Those at St James' Park have learned a harsh lesson about just how important squad depth is if a side want to balance both domestic and European football. With that said, they could now turn to a target who knows all about Champions League football and what it takes to even win it.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle could make a loan move for PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas if Howe wants to boost his goalkeeping options in the January window. The shot-stopper spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, so ticks the box for Premier League experience and has plenty of expertise when it comes to playing at the top. After all, this is a goalkeeper who helped Real Madrid to endless honours, including three straight Champions League wins. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle pursue a deal for the veteran goalkeeper, but it would certainly be a wise move in January.

Signing "outstanding" Navas could be stroke of genius from Newcastle

If Newcastle managed to replace the injured Pope with a player of Navas' calibre, it would be an act of genius by those at St James' Park. The Magpies are a side aiming for top-four finishes these days, and the former Madrid man knows all about life at the top, given his time in both Spain and Ligue 1 with PSG. Some of Navas' achievements speak for themselves.

Keylor Navas' career honours Champions League (15/16, 16/17, 17/18) Ligue 1 (19/20, 21/22) La Liga (16/17) Club World Cup (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) UEFA Super Cup (14/15, 16/17, 17/18) French Super Cup (20/21, 22/23)

It's no surprise that the goalkeeper was at the centre of praise from Steve Cooper during his loan spell at Forest last season. Cooper said:

"Brilliant in the first half, outstanding and composed. The obvious talking points are the saves, and rightly so, he deserves all the credit for that, but I loved his composure and game management and decision making, I really enjoyed that part of his performance.

"Delighted he has got up and running, it was something that helped us win for sure. We've had a good few days with him where all he's shown is a real good work ethic, humility, desire to jump on board. We are really pleased he is here and are looking forward to working with him."