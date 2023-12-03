Highlights Newcastle's transfer window wasn't perfect, with injuries and a lengthy ban leaving them short in midfield.

Newcastle are interested in Ajax's Kenneth Taylor, who has been praised for his talent and potential.

They may face competition from Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Brighton in the race to sign Taylor next year.

On the surface, it's easy to assume that everything has been plain sailing for Newcastle United this season. They smashed Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St James' Park, before drawing at the death in the reverse fixture, whilst also defeating champions-elect Arsenal and thrashing Chelsea. That said, go beneath the surface, and this is also a side who have struggled to balance Premier League action with their Champions League campaign, suffering a number of injuries along the way.

This means that the January transfer window could be more important than ever for Eddie Howe at St James' Park, as he looks to guide the Magpies back into the top four and add some crucial squad depth. And that could result in the arrival of one particular player.

Newcastle transfer news

When considering the sheer amount of football that Newcastle have played or will go on to play this season, their summer transfer window wasn't exactly perfect. They welcomed Sandro Tonali, who is now serving a 10-month ban, Harvey Barnes, who has suffered with injuries, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall - who have at least made their mark. Meanwhile, others arrived as options for the future, rather than the here and now. Tonali's ban has left Newcastle particularly short in midfield, which has seen their attention turn elsewhere ahead of January.

According to TeamTalk, Newcastle are keeping tabs on Kenneth Taylor, who Ajax are reportedly considering offloading in 2024 after their disastrous campaign so far. The 21-year-old would reportedly be reluctant to leave the struggling Dutch giants in January, however, with the midfielder more likely to consider his options in the summer transfer window.

If Howe does want to bring Taylor in, meanwhile, he will reportedly face competition from Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion in what could be a busy race for his signature next year.

"Talented" Taylor can replace banned Tonali

After splashing out on Tonali during the summer transfer window, Newcastle have seen their investment fail in disastrous fashion, with the Italian hit with a lengthy ban. It has given them quite the task in January when it comes to finding a replacement too. But Taylor can quickly become the solution to their problem. Even in a struggling Ajax side, Taylor's stats have been impressive when compared to current Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Interceptions Clearances Kenneth Taylor 19 63 8 16 Sean Longstaff 6 48 3 8

It comes as no surprise, given his recent rise, that Taylor has been at the centre of praise. And that includes from former Ajax boss Aad de Mos, who told VoetbalNieuws via Sport Witness:

"He will stay for another year after this, then it will be Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester United. If there are two buses parked in front of him, he knows how to make the right choices towards the strikers or players in his area. And he is two-footed. If the team is compact, you don’t have to be afraid. He has an iron will to defend and has a good head. A very talented player.”