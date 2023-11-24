Newcastle United are keeping tabs on a long-term target as they weigh up a shock swoop next summer, according to a fresh report.

Newcastle's recent arrivals

Over the summer, PIF and Eddie Howe signed five fresh faces in the form of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Yankuba Minteh and Lewis Hall, with the first four joining on a permanent basis, while the latter put pen to paper on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Magpies appear keen to bolster their attacking frontline during the upcoming window and have been heavily linked with moves for Santos striker Marcos Leonardo and Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike, but they are still assessing their options as to who they could recruit at the end of the season.

Back in January, The Sun first credited the black and white stripes with an interest in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but since the start of the year, a deal has failed to come to fruition for the centre-forward who is currently playing his football at Goodison Park.

Since returning from injury, the England international has established himself as Sean Dyche’s second-best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Everton statistics), and the 26-year-old’s impressive form has once again caught the attention of the hierarchy in the northeast.

PIF closely monitoring Dominic Calvert-Lewin

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are assessing the performances of Calvert-Lewin as they plan what the report considers to be a shock swoop in 2024.

"Newcastle United will track Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s situation at Everton as part of a two-pronged plan to improve their attack in 2024, TEAMtalk can reveal. England’s Calvert-Lewin is one of the names that is back on their radar for the summer, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

"He is heading into the last 18 months of his contract with the Toffees and while the club have been planning to offer new terms, their latest crisis makes any new proposal difficult."

Calvert-Lewin could be a "monster" for Howe

Standing at 6 foot 2, Calvert-Lewin makes an ideal target man with the physical presence that he provides up top where he’s currently averaging 4.4 aerial wins per top-flight game (WhoScored - Calvert-Lewin statistics).

The Sheffield-born talent is also prolific with the ball at his feet having clocked up 84 involvements, 64 goals and 20 assists, during his 220 senior appearances on Merseyside (Transfermarkt - Calvert-Lewin statistics).

Sponsored by Nike, Dyche’s £100k-per-week earner (Everton salaries), even has an excellent record against Howe’s side having scored five goals as part of the opposition when previously playing against Newcastle, so imagine how much more he could achieve under the guidance of the manager in a home shirt.

Therefore, Calvert-Lewin has the potential to be a real “monster” should he put pen to paper, as dubbed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so this could be a situation to keep a close eye on in the months leading up to next summer should he not be offered the chance to sign a new contract at Everton.