Newcastle United are interested in signing a player seen as one of the "most interesting" in his position, with plenty of interest from Premier League clubs.

Newcastle's January transfer business

Eddie Howe has had a tough season to date, following such a positive campaign last time around, with a combination of injuries, relentless fixtures and dips in form all having a negative impact on his team.

Newcastle are still in the top-four picture in the Premier League thanks to their weekend victory over Chelsea, but performances and results need to become far more consistent, while a huge Champions League clash away to Paris Saint-Germain awaits on Tuesday evening.

Howe will be buoyed by the fact that the Magpies will be able to make new signings in the January transfer window, meaning he only has just over a month to get through with his injury-ravaged squad.

There have been lots of recent transfer reports linking Newcastle with new players, with Kalvin Phillips arguably emerging as their No 1 target in midfield following Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

While a midfield signing has taken precedence due to Tonali being unavailable for the remainder of the season, Howe could also look to add further depth in defence and attack moving forward. A new transfer claim suggests that the former area could be being looked at by the Magpies, with an impressive player seen as a target.

Newcastle want Julian Ryerson

According to a new update from TuttoMercatoWeb [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are interested in completing the signing of Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson.

He is described as one of the "most interesting full-backs" in the Bundesliga currently, and the Magpies are believed to have been tracking him "for some time". They are not alone in their pursuit, however, with other Premier League clubs "constantly" monitoring his progress.

That being said, there is "nothing concrete" from Newcastle at the moment, with no bid on the table, but they have seen him up close in action for Dortmund in the Champions League, with the 26-year-old starting his side's 2-0 win over Howe's men earlier in the campaign.

Ryerson could be an intriguing option for the Magpies in January should he become available at that point, with the Norwegian proving to be a strong performer for Dortmund so far this season.

The Newcastle transfer target has made nine starts in the Bundesliga in 2023/24 to date, scoring twice and assisting once in that time, and also started three Champions League games.

Julian Ryerson's Borussia Dortmund record Total Appearances 34 Goals 3 Assists 2

In the Bundesliga, the 22-cap Norway international has enjoyed an 87.3% pass completion rate, while his versatility means that he has played at right-back, left-back and in midfield this season, although the right side of defence is his preferred position.

Ryerson could come in and provide competition for the likes of Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento, as well as give Howe depth in other areas of the pitch, and at 26, his best years could still be ahead of him - and be spent at St James' Park.