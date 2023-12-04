Newcastle United are believed to have identified a "world-class" superstar as a potential replacement for the injured Nick Pope, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle hit by Nick Pope injury

The Magpies' injury curse struck yet again on Saturday evening, as Pope suffered a serious shoulder problem late on in his side's 1-0 win at home to Manchester United in the Premier League. The 31-year-old was in a huge amount of pain and had to be replaced, with Martin Dubvravka helping Eddie Howe's men get over the line in the final exchanges.

It looks likely that Pope is out injured for many months, with his involvement in the rest of the season even debatable, and it acts as a monumental blow for Newcastle and PIF. It could even be that they delve into the goalkeeping market in the January transfer window, in order to sign a high-quality player to fill the void, and a new claim has emerged regarding that coming to fruition.

Newcastle want David De Gea

According to a fresh transfer update from The Daily Mail, Newcastle are interested in signing former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea in January, seeing him as a strong option to make up for the loss of Pope.

"Newcastle are considering their options, including a possible move for free agent David de Gea, as they await the results of scans on Nick Pope’s shoulder injury.

"Mail Sport understands De Gea is one potential option Newcastle have looked at. He left Manchester United in the summer after 12 years at Old Trafford but has yet to join a new club. He would have obvious appeal given his pedigree, immediate availability and the fact he would not require a transfer fee."

The report also notes that "though he was on £375,000-per-week during his final contract at Manchester United", De Gea "would have to accept lower to fit in with their wage structure if Newcastle were to make a firm move for him."

De Gea's stock has clearly fallen a little in recent times, with United happy to see him move on at the end of last season, but that was also because Erik ten Hag wanted a 'keeper who was better with his feet, hence making a move for Andre Onana.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a wonderful career, however, and is arguably one of the greatest players in Premier League history in his position, with De Gea's statistics outlining the fact that he won one league title, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford, as well making 545 appearances for United and winning their Player of the Year award on four occasions.

The 33-year-old, who has 13 wins over Newcastle, could be a shrewd choice to replace Pope, arguably not being at the level he once was - Harry Maguire has labelled him as "world-class" in the past - but having a vast amount of experience and jumping at the chance to return to the Premier League.