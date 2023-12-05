Newcastle United's interest in an "incredible" attacker is now "more and more concrete", according to a transfer update from journalist Christian Falk.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies will surely make at least one new signing in the January transfer window, with funds seemingly available to spend and injuries decimating Eddie Howe's squad. Nick Pope's shoulder problem is going to keep him out of action for many months, so it could be that a new goalkeeper is acquired as soon as possible.

It looks as though much of Newcastle's focus could be on signing a top-level midfielder to make up for the absence of the suspended Sandro Tonali, however, with Kalvin Phillips looking like the standout candidate to come in and make a big difference in the middle of the park. He isn't the only option in that position, however, and there is still time for the club to find other choices.

The Magpies have also been linked with defensive and attacking reinforcements, however, with VfB Stuttgart attacker Serhou Guirassy potentially heading to St James' Park. Meanwhile, Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio could be brought in to bolster the back-line, should he demand a move from the Portuguese giants midway through the season.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding one of the individuals mentioned - one that suggests a move to St James' could be happening next month.

Newcastle interest in pole position to sign Guirassy

According to Falk on X, Newcastle's pursuit of Serhou Guirassy has made significant progress, with "concrete" talks taking place with the 27-year-old.

"The interest of Newcastle in Serhou Guirassy (27) @VfB become more and more concrete. Manager Eddie Howe has the striker on his shortlist. Man Utd is also still interested."

Meanwhile, another update from Football Insider has stated that Newcastle are now in pole position to sign Guirassy, further suggesting that he could be on his way to the club.

This is an exciting update for Newcastle supporters, considering what an amazing start to the season Guirassy is enjoying in a Stuttgart shirt. The Magpies transfer target has scored a remarkable 16 goals in just nine Bundesliga starts in 2023/24 to date - 11 appearances in the competition overall - and teammate Chris Fuhrich has said of him:

"He's incredible. He just keeps at it week after week, and we are delighted to have him."

The Guinean could provide such great competition for both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson from the off, both of whom have been injury-plagued this season, while the latter is now 31 years of age.

Guirassy may give Newcastle the lift that they need in attack, with performances and results still largely good at the moment, but that added firepower could immediately improve their chances of recording back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League.

The hope is that the Magpies manage to entice the Stuttgart star to the club, but also sign a goalkeeper, defender and a midfielder, in order to truly make up for this incredible bad luck in the injury department, so it could be a busy few weeks.