Newcastle United are interested in a deal to sign a different Manchester United player as an alternative to Scott McTominay, according to a fresh report.

McTominay linked with Newcastle

Over the summer, Manchester United’s McTominay was heavily linked with a move to join the black and white stripes, and whilst a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline, the northeast outfit still retain an admiration for their former target.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed that while PIF and Eddie Howe are fond of the talisman, they are aware that he’s since become a more integral feature of his starting line-up, meaning that he likely won’t be made available for transfer in January.

The Magpies will have to assess other options in the market should that be the case, and it appears that they could try to strike a deal for his teammate in Donny Van De Beek, who has made zero starts and just one substitute appearance this season in the Premier League (WhoScored - Van De Beek statistics).

Erik Ten Hag’s central midfielder has recently admitted that he would be open to leaving during the upcoming window to get more regular game time under his belt, and if the following update is to be believed, the 26-year-old could be on his way to St. James’ Park.

PIF keeping tabs on Donny Van De Beek

According to Spanish reports (via The Hard Tackle), Newcastle are monitoring Van De Beek as they consider making an approach in January. The Magpies are “interested in acquiring the services” of the Dutchman and the hierarchy have set their sights on him as a potential target in the lead up to the new year.

The Red Devils star would certainly be given the chance to start a new chapter in his career should he put pen to paper, but whether this is a move that actually takes place yet remains to be seen.

Newcastle should avoid move for "invisible" Van De Beek

During his time at Man United, Van De Beek has actually secured two victories when playing against Howe’s side (Transfermarkt - Van De Beek statistics), but regardless of his decent record as part of the opposition, Newcastle should avoid this deal at all costs because he’s not good enough to upgrade the team.

Sponsored by Adidas, the out of favour Dutchman currently ranks as Ten Hag’s 26th best-performing player out of 26 squad members at Old Trafford (WhoScored - Man United statistics), so he doesn’t showcase what he’s capable of when he is handed the opportunity to play.

Regarding salary, PIF’s target pockets £120k-per-week at this moment in time (Man United salaries), which would make him the joint second-highest earner on their books alongside Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier, and there’s no way that he’s worth investing that much considering his small impact.

Newcastle's Highest Earners Salary Per Week Bruno Guimaraes £160k Alexander Isak £120k Kieran Trippier £120k Matt Targett £100k (Data via Capology)

According to United fan and writer Terry Flewers, Van De Beek is typically “invisible” when he’s on the pitch, so the board should turn their attention towards other new signings who would at least match the ability of the existing team or even be an upgrade on them ahead of January.