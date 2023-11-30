Newcastle United are keeping tabs on an overseas forward ahead of a potential move in January, according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle's season so far

The Magpies have made a generally positive start to the new campaign having won seven, drawn two and lost just four of their opening 13 games, meaning that they currently find themselves seventh in the Premier League table.

Whilst PIF and Eddie Howe will be assessing their options in the market as to who they could sign to throw straight into the starting line-up, they may also have an eye on some younger, up-and-coming prospects who they believe could be a worthy investment for the long-term future of the club.

Related Latest Newcastle transfer news - Howe eyeing La Liga ace; PL star on radar FFC has the latest transfer rumours from Newcastle United as the January window gets ever closer. Who will Eddie Howe add to his squad?

The St. James’ Park side have highlighted Palmeiras’ left-winger Riquelme Fillipi as a candidate who falls into that bracket, with the 17-year-old yet to make his first senior appearance and instead being a regular feature of his club’s various youth sides at the Allianz Parque (Transfermarkt - Fillipi statistics).

The Brazil youth international still has just under another two years remaining on his deal, as per the same above outlet, but that hasn’t stopped the hierarchy from wanting to make an attempt to secure his services and bring him to the northeast during the upcoming transfer window.

PIF set sights on Riquelme Fillipi

According to Brazilian outlet Bolavip (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are interested in Fillipi ahead of January. The Magpies have reportedly been following several young talents from his homeland and he is one of the players to be placed “on their list” of targets.

As per previous reports mentioned in the article, the forward has been valued at €10m (£8m) by his current club, so that is likely the price that it will take to prise him away from Palmeiras.

Fillipi is a hugely "exciting" prospect

Whilst Fillipi wouldn’t necessarily be a player ready to be involved in the senior squad, Newcastle will be aware that he can be extremely prolific in the final third having clocked up five involvements (three assists and two goals) in just seven appearances for Brazil’s U17s at the South American Championship 2023.

The Santo Andre native also has the versatility to operate out wide on both the left and right flanks, so his ability to easily adapt to his manager’s demands is another attractive attribute and will no doubt be a reason why he’s caught the eye of the black and white stripes.

Regarding achievements, Howe’s target has even represented his country at the FIFA U17s World Cup, so he will know what it takes to compete and be successful at a decent level, According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Fillipi is a super “exciting” player with bags of potential to offer, and even though he’s already started to showcase that at Palmeiras, he would be able to improve and develop as an attacker so much more should he sign for Newcastle.