Newcastle United could look to trigger the release clause of one of their targets in January as Eddie Howe continues to shape his squad at St James' Park, according to a report.

On reflection, the Magpies have made a decent start to the Premier League across 2023/24, taking 20 points from their opening 12 fixtures, placing them seventh in the divisional standings.

Nevertheless, Howe has had to deal with a horrendous Newcastle injury list over the last few weeks that continues to expand as his side prepare for a congested festive period. The Magpies are currently without Fabian Schar, Alexander Isak, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett and Sven Botman. The first three from the list could recover in time to face Chelsea next weekend. At the same time, Italy international Sandro Tonali is banned for ten months and will miss the rest of the season alongside the opening weeks of next campaign.

Losing out to Bournemouth and Borussia Dortmund in their last two fixtures, the impact of Newcastle's injury concerns is being felt internally at St James' Park, something which boss Howe alluded to in his post-match press conference in the aftermath of his side's defeat to the Cherries before the international break, saying:

"The (international) break has come at a very good time. It doesn't mean we will have a flood of players back (for the resumption of the Premier League), but hopefully one or two."

Now, a fresh transfer report has suggested that Howe could enter the market in January to provide more competition in the forward areas, in a move that would help to alleviate future injury concerns.

Newcastle United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Chelsea (H) St James' Park Champions League Paris Saint-Germain (A) Parc des Princes Premier League Manchester United (H) St James' Park Premier League Everton (A) Goodison Park Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (A) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Newcastle United could activate Serhou Guirassy release clause

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United could move to try and sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who is believed to have a £15 million release clause inserted into his current agreement at the Bundesliga outfit.

The outlet claim that the Guinea international "ticks a lot of boxes" for Howe and co and would be an attainable option for the Magpies to bring to the North East, though there are also several other forwards being considered by Newcastle ahead of the January window.

Guirassy, who has been labelled "insane" by journalist Antonio Mango, has been in superb form for Stuttgart this term, registering 16 goals and two assists in his opening ten appearances across all competitions (Guirassy statistics - Transfermarkt).

Potent in front of goal, Guirassy could now be set to land a move to the Premier League possibly in the prime of his career; nevertheless, Newcastle are unlikely to be the only side keen on the 27-year-old heading into 2024.