Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing an "extraordinary" attacker, and have been named as one of the clubs "very likely" to make an official approach in 2024.

Newcastle eyeing attacking signings

There has been a huge amount of focus on the Magpies signing new midfielders in the January transfer window of late, due mainly to Sandro Tonali picking up a 10-month ban for betting breaches. A number of players have been touted as possible targets for Newcastle, with a move to St James' Park for Manchester City ace Kalvin Phillips looking like it could happen in January. He isn't seen as the only option, however, with Manchester United's Scott McTominay and former Wolves star Ruben Neves also considered targets.

Away from the midfield focus, though, it could also be that Eddie Howe looks to snap up an attacker moving forward, whether that be in January or next summer. It could be the former, especially after Miguel Almiron picked up an injury in his side's 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Borussia Dortmund creator Julian Brandt is a Newcastle transfer target, with the German capable of playing in both midfield and attacking areas, and Lyon's Rayan Cherki is someone else who has been linked with a switch to St James', with a £40m price tag on the young Frenchman.

Newcastle want to sign Raphinha

According to an update from Spanish publication Sport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are keen on making a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha, with official offers from Newcastle and other suitros "very likely" in 2024.

Chelsea are also mentioned as a destination for the former Leeds United winger, and while the player himself is happy where he is at the moment, they may be willing to dispose of him.

When Raphinha moved to Barcelona from Leeds last year, there were many who expected big things from him in Spain, but his time there has been a little disappointing to date, even though he has still enjoyed plenty of success, including winning the La Liga title last season.

The 26-year-old has not always managed to be a regular starter under Xavi, even though he has called him "extraordinary" in the past, with Raphinha's statistics of 12 goals in 61 appearances for Barca perhaps not quite meeting the standard at Camp Nou.

The Brazil international has only started three league games this season, showing where he lies in the attacking pecking order at his current club, so a move away next year could be best for his development.

Raphinha key stats Barcelona Brazil Appearances 61 18 Goals 12 6 Assists 15 5

Raphinha made 65 appearances in the Premier League during his time at Leeds, so he has experience in the competition, and he could be a brilliant option for Newcastle, even acting as an upgrade on Almiron, whose effort levels cannot be questioned, but who arguably doesn't possess the natural talent of the Brazilian.

His wand-like left foot can be a nightmare to defend against when cutting in from the right wing, and if the Magpies could strike a deal in January - a summer move looks more likely, according to the report - it could be a huge boost to their chances of shining in several different competitions for the rest of the season.