Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch a "complete" player in action, but they are far from alone in showing an interest, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle want January signings

The Magpies return to Premier League action with a clash against Chelsea on Saturday, as the Blues make the trip to St James' Park for a crucial encounter for both sides. Newcastle have struggled hugely with injury problems throughout this season, while Mauricio Pochettino has made a fairly slow start to life as manager in west London, so the pressure is on both to get a positive result.

With the north east giants toiling at the moment, Eddie Howe may well be relieved that the January transfer window is edging closer, at which point he could look to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

The Magpies have been linked with many players in recent weeks, with Kalvin Phillips backed to join Newcastle from Manchester City, and Ruben Neves potentially making the move to St James' from Saudi Arabia, although it looks as though he may stay put at Al-Hilal for the time being. Signings in other areas away from midfield could also be needed, however, and it looks as though Howe is eyeing a highly-rated young player to come in and boost his options.

Newcastle scout Arouna Sangante

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Newcastle are interested in signing Le Havre defender Arouna Sangante, with the club sending scouts to watch him in action.

"Newcastle United, Wolves and Fulham have joined elite Premier League sides in the race for Le Havre defender sensation Arouna Sangante, sources have told Football Insider.

"Football Insider revealed on Tuesday (21 November) that Man United, Man City and Chelsea have set their sights on signing the 21-year-old – who is one of the hottest properties in French football. Newcastle, Fulham and Wolves have also sent scouts to cast an eye over Sangante ahead of a potential move to England in 2024."

Sangante looks like a footballer of great promise, having already made himself an important player for La Havre, proving to be a mainstay of the Ligue 1 side's starting lineup in 2023/24 to date. The Newcastle transfer target has started 10 league games this season, completing 84.9 of his passes, and averaging 3.7 clearances and 1.8 aerial duel wins per match, too. (Arouna Sangante stats - WhoScored)

The Senegalese youngster could be looked at as a long-term option in the Magpies' back-line, especially with Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles both now in their 30s, and he could go on to become a greater force as the years pass.

Sangante has been hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who has said of him in the past that he is is a "complete and dominant" centre-back who possesses "pace, tackling, positioning, athleticism, passing" and strength in the air. It may not be easy for Newcastle to get their man, but the quick Le Havre defender could look at the future of the club and see the potential there, deciding that they are the best option in his career moving forward, making this one to watch.