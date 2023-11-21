Newcastle United are believed to have sent their scouts to watch a world-renowned star who has been described as a "£100m player", according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle want January signings

Eddie Howe could be desperate to get to the January transfer window without any further injury problems, having seen his squad riddled with fitness issues throughout this season. Newcastle have had so many absentees at different points during the campaign, whether it be Sven Botman, Bruno Guimarares, Callum Willson or Alexander Isak, to name just a few. The winter window will allow the Magpies to add to their squad, assuming they are allowed to financially, and they have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks.

In midfield, Manchester City ace Kalvin Phillips has been backed to join Newcastle, with the 27-year-old arguably seen as the best option to come in for the suspended Sandro Tonali. Meanwhile, further attacking reinforcements have also been mooted, and Brentford striker Ivan Toney is also considered a target for the Magpies, with his own suspension ending in January.

Newcastle eyeing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia move

According to a new transfer claim from 90min, Newcastle have scouted Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with other Premier League clubs also in the mix.

The report states that "Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United all had representatives in attendance" to watch the Georgia international in action for his country against Spain on Sunday, as the possible Newcastle transfer target scored in a 3-1 defeat.

While those present at the game may have been there to watch any number of players in action, "sources have confirmed to 90min that Kvaratskhelia in particular was under the microscope." Kvaratskhelia could be a sensational signing by Newcastle, whether that be in January or next summer, with the Napoli ace arguably one of the world's most exciting attacking players over the past 18 months or so.

The 22-year-old was an integral part of his side winning their first Serie A title since 1990, with the Magpies target registering 22 goal contributions (12 goals and 10 assists) in 34 league outings, linking superbly with Victor Osimhen in the process. Former Rubin Kazan manager Leonid Slutsky has called him a "£100m player" in the past, too, which says a lot about his current ability and long-term potential.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli stats Total Appearances 58 Goals 17 Assists 22

Kvaratskhelia is a footballer who would not only get Newcastle fans off their seats with his trickery, pace and unpredictability out wide, but also back it up with relentless end product, which is something Alla Saint-Maximin often failed to do, for example. The ex-Magpies man only scored 13 times in 124 appearances, which isn't at the level required at St James' Park these days.

Whether Newcastle have the funds to wrestle the Georgian superstar away from Napoli remains to be seen - he is contracted at the Serie A champions until the summer of 2027 - but he is someone who could take Howe's side to another level, possibly becoming a new attacking maverick hero at St James' Park.