Newcastle United have been one of the most unfortunate sides when it comes to injuries this season. Eddie Howe would have been aware of how difficult it was always going to be to balance both Premier League and Champions League football, but even he will be shocked at the toll it's taken on his squad.

When the January transfer window arrives, the Magpies may have no choice but to act and that could see one specific forward arrive to add some much needed attacking depth at St James' Park, with Callum Wilson the latest man on the injury list.

Newcastle transfer news

Newcastle seem to have got their priorities wrong during the summer transfer window, welcoming a midfielder in the form of Sandro Tonali, who has since been hit with a 10-month ban for betting breaches, as well as a winger in Harvey Barnes, who is not a central striker. What they failed to turn their attention towards was those leading the attacking line.

Both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are talented options, but Wilson's injury history is particularly worrying enough to warrant one more forward addition. With the latest Newcastle injury news reporting that both strikers are now injured, Howe and co will be feeling regretful over their summer dealings. The January transfer window hands PIF the chance to learn from their mistake, however, and reports suggest they're not messing around this time.

According to reports in Brazil, Newcastle are expected to bid €18m (£15.75m) for Marcos Leonardo in January, who has impressed for Santos in Brazil this season. The forward has also reportedly attracted the interest of Real Madrid, but it is only the Magpies who are set to present an offer at this stage.

Leonardo is a "natural goalscorer"

Still only 20-years-old, it's fair to say that the future is bright for Leonardo, who looks set to have the world at his feet in January. Continuing to help Santos evade relegation in the Brasileiro Serie A, the forward may even leave his current club as a hero in the winter window, with his 13 goals this season playing a huge part. What's even more impressive is the fact that Leonardo's stats when compared with Wilson's and Isak's last season represents a player already capable of keeping up with Champions League-level strikers.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Marcos Leonardo 13 2 38 44 Callum Wilson 18 5 27 19 Alexander Isak 11 1 44 51

It comes as little surprise, given the numbers, that the Santos striker has been at the centre of praise in the last few months, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X: "20 years of age. Natural goalscorer. Big future ahead."

Newcastle may be wise in making their move as early as January and before Leonardo makes his name elsewhere in Europe. The Magpies certainly need another option to lead the line, which the 20-year-old could become.