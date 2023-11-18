Newcastle United are planning to enter negotiations regarding a fresh long-term contract for one of their first-team stars, according to a report that has recently emerged.

Newcastle contract latest

PIF and Eddie Howe have recently got Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and Callum Wilson to commit their futures to the club, and since then, the hierarchy has also started working behind the scenes on a further two players in the Premier League.

Joelinton and Sean Longstaff are reportedly in ongoing discussions to extend their stay with the black and white stripes, which will be music to the ears of supporters - and if the following update is to be believed, there could soon be another announcement incoming.

The Magpies’ right-winger, Jacob Murphy, first moved to the north-east from Norwich City back in 2017 and has since gone on to make a total of 158 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Murphy statistics), showing how much of a regular feature he is.

The former England U21 international still has another four years remaining on his current terms (Newcastle contracts), but the 28-year-old appears to have been identified as a player who the club don’t want to lose any time soon, which has prompted them to take action to prevent that from happening.

PIF hoping to tie down Jacob Murphy

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle will hold discussions with Murphy regarding an improved deal, where if an agreement can be reached, would also see him receive a pay rise on the £35k-per-week wage he earns now (Newcastle salaries).

“Newcastle United are prepared to open talks with Jacob Murphy over a new contract which would see him stay until 2028, sources have told TEAMtalk. Murphy signed a six-year deal with the club back in 2021, but they’re now ready to bolster his wages whilst also likely extending by another year at least.”

Murphy should be rewarded for his efforts

Even though Murphy has recently been in and out of the squad with a recurring shoulder injury, Newcastle have clearly recognised how much of a positive impact he has had, with his work rate seeing him described as “relentless” by The Athletic journalist Chris Waugh, so offering him a fresh contract would be nothing less than he deserves.

The Wembley-born talent has five involvements (four assists and one goal) to his name in nine appearances across all competitions since the start of the season, and he’s constantly able to pose a threat to the opposition’s defence even if the end product isn’t always there.

Howe’s forward is currently averaging 5.90 shot-creating actions per game in the top flight, which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBref - Newcastle statistics), highlighting how much of a standout he is compared to his peers when it comes to producing chances in the final third.

Finally, Murphy is a versatile operator having been deployed in eight various positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including across the frontline and midfield, as well as in defence, so it’s important that Magpies chiefs do everything they can to get him to sign on the dotted line at some stage in the near future.