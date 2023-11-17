Newcastle United have been linked with a move for a "special" player in the past, and their interest in him has now reportedly been reignited after an injury to Callum Wilson.

Newcastle eyeing midfielders and attackers

The Magpies have looked like a ragged side in recent weeks, with their season becoming increasingly affected by a combination of injuries and fatigue. Eddie Howe has suffered some desperately bad luck in the fitness department, losing what feels like a never ending list of players to injury, and in last weekend's 2-0 defeat away to Bournemouth in the Premier League, Newcastle seemingly had little left in the tank.

January transfers feel essential for the Magpies, with Sandro Tonali's ban meaning at least one midfielder is required to cover for him. Manchester City ace Kalvin Phillips is reportedly a target, while Ruben Neves heading to St James' Park also isn't out of the question.

While the midfield has arguably taken precedence, another attacker could be on the agenda, too, especially with concerns around the fitness of the likes of Miguel Almiron, Wilson and Alexander Isak. Barcelona's Ferran Torres has been earmaked as a target for Newcastle, and he could be an eye-catching addition midway through the season, or even next summer for that matter.

Newcastle still interested in Hugo Ekitike

According to a new twist from 90min, Newcastle's interest in Paris Saint-Germain attacker Hugo Ekitike has returned, as they look to seal a loan move for him in January after missing out on him in the summer.

"Newcastle United have reignited their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike and are exploring a potential loan move for the 21-year-old, 90min understands.

"The Magpies failed with a €40m (£35m) bid to sign Ekitike from Stade Reims in the summer of 2022, with PSG going on to sign the striker on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent this year for €35m (£30m)."

Ekitike is someone with a huge amount of potential, so he could be viewed as a great long-term option for Newcastle if they go ahead with a buy option. The youngster is finding it really difficult to enjoy regular playing time for PSG at the moment - Ekitike has only played nine minutes of Ligue 1 action this season - and he could jump at the chance of a new challenge.

The 21-year-old has shown his worth in the past, scoring and assisting four times apiece for his current club, but he has often had to play second fiddle behind such illustrious teammates as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Howe could feel that he can turn Ekitike into a fantastic striker over time, giving him more regular football and making him a more polished all-round footballer, and he has been lauded by former Reims manager Oscar Garcia in the past, who said of him:

"There is something very special about him. He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training."

Failure to sign a midfielder and some depth up front in January would feel like negligence by Newcastle, assuming the funds are available, and Ekitike looks like an exciting option to bring in.