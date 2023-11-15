Newcastle United have been dealt a potential major blow after one of their players was withdrawn from training on international duty, according to fresh reports.

Newcastle United's injury nightmare...

As we all know by now, Newcastle United have an enormous injury list and face the prospect of missing some of their key players for a considerable period of time, which is bound to have an impact on Eddie Howe's team selection and potential results. The unavailable players for the Magpies include Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron, Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett, Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Dan Burn, with a report on Wednesday revealing Wilson and Botman are facing significant time out.

Sandro Tonali is suspended from footballing activity due to breaching betting rules and will be unavailable until next year, while Bruno Guimaraes served a one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards in their 2-0 defeat away to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Down to the bare bones, youngsters Lewis Miley and Ben Parkinson were both called upon during the Premier League clash, which produced a major flashpoint at the end of the game, as Kieran Trippier shared a passionate exchange with a travelling supporter and appeared to respond to their protestations with the question "how many injuries have we got?" after both parties were seen in heated debate.

Nevertheless, the England international played down events in an interview with Sky Sports, stating: "The fans are emotional, they have travelled a long way. I had a chat with one of them, saying we are giving everything and there's no need to panic. We got beat and we apologise for that result, but the lads are giving everything."

Now, it looks as if things could be about to go from bad to worse for Newcastle United after one of their players was withdrawn from full-contact training on international duty.

According to a report from Switzerland cited via Sport Witness, Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has been withdrawn from Switzerland's crucial EURO 2024 tie against Israel due to 'muscular problems' and he will instead participate in individualised training in his hotel room with a personal trainer.

Fabian Schar in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 0

Full training is now an option that is off the table for the 31-year-old, who is believed to earn in the region of £40,000 per week at St James' Park, for now, as he recovers from his muscle issue. Switzerland will book their ticket to Germany next summer if they manage to see off Alon Hazan's Israel side.

Performing admirably in 2023/24, Schar has averaged around 3.4 clearances and 1.4 tackles per match in the Premier League this campaign for Newcastle United (Schar statistics - WhoScored).

Despite his impressive form, Schar could now be set to join a lengthy list of absences for Magpies boss Howe to contend with, as he aims to improve on their current showing in the English top-flight that has landed the Toon in seventh position with 20 points from their opening 12 matches.