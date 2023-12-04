Newcastle United are believed to be “taking first steps” to sign a “superb” title-winning maestro, according to an update from journalist Rudy Galetti.

Newcastle's midfield search

The Magpies have had a dramatic 2023/24 season to date, having gone into it with so much positivity after last term's heroics saw them return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. While results have been more positive than negative, Eddie Howe's side are on the verge of crashing out of Europe in the group stages, while in the Premier League, there have been some disappointing moments.

That being said, injuries have hurt Newcastle badly throughout the campaign - they are arguably doing impressively considering the number of key players who are out - and it seems likely that new signings will arrive during the January transfer business. The 10-month ban for Sandro Tonali is an added blow that nobody saw coming when he joined in the summer, and his absence for the rest of the season means that a midfielder could be at the forefront of Howe's focus.

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Newcastle plenty of times in recent months, as he continues to struggle for minutes under Pep Guardiola, but lots of other midfielders have been backed to move to St James' Park, too, including Manchester United's Scott McTominay.

Now, a significant update has dropped regarding the Magpies' potential business next month, with progress seemingly being made with one rumoured addition.

Newcastle make Kalvin Phillips progress

Taking to X, Galetti, provided an update on Newcastle's pursuit of Kalvin Phillips, claiming "first steps" have been taken to secure a move for the 27-year-old.

"Newcastle are taking the first steps to sign Kalvin Phillips in Jan. NUFC consider the player a main target. With a suitable offer, Man City could let him go. Tottenham are still monitoring him, but to date is not a priority. First of all, THFC need a striker."

It has looked as though Phillips, who shares the same agent as Nick Pope, is Newcastle's priority midfield target for a while now, and he appears to tick so many boxes when it comes to helping fill the Tonali-shaped void at St James'.

The City man may well be desperate to seal a move away from the Etihad in January, not least because Euro 2024 is around the corner and competition for places in England's midfield is stronger than ever.

It looks as though Gareth Southgate could go with Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham as his go-to trio currently, but a strong run for Phillips in a Magpies shirt could change that, having often been a favourite of the England manager during his time in charge.

The former Leeds United man is someone who has been described as "superb" by none other than Xavi, and he has shown his class so often in the past, so there is no reason why he couldn't be a shrewd signing for Newcastle, even if it was just on loan initially.