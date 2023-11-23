Newcastle United have already made contact to register their interest in an overseas striker, and a fresh report has now revealed that he's made one specific transfer demand that could determine whether he'll join in January.

Newcastle's attacking options

The Magpies have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson as their natural options at centre-forward in the building as it stands, but it appears that the club are looking to bolster their attacking frontline ranks during the upcoming transfer window due to injury issues.

PIF and Eddie Howe are reportedly keeping a close eye on Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the latter being more of a target for the summer, chiefs have identified an alternative should a switch for the former fail to come to fruition at the start of next year.

At Santos, Marcos Leonardo has firmly established himself as Marcelo Faria Fernandes’ best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Santos statistics), and the 20-year-old’s impressive form has already been catching the eye of clubs in the English Premier League.

Brazil’s youth international has emerged as a target for Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham so far, but if the following update is to be believed, he’s also been brought onto the radar of the black and white stripes at St. James’ Park.

PIF given demand from Marcos Leonardo

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte (via Sport Witness), Newcastle have already made an approach for Leonardo ahead of January, but he's reportedly made a demand over any possible transfer.

Arsenal and Real Madrid are the two other clubs to have also made their interest known in the striker, and whilst he waits to receive an offer from one of his potential suitors, it’s believed he’s told his entourage that his aim is to compete in next year’s Olympics.

The Santos talisman wants to strike an agreement with any potential new club before signing a contract, and whilst talks are only “informal” at this stage, he’s serious about his fresh move being a long-term project to progress his career.

Leonardo could be a "natural goalscorer" for Newcastle

Since the start of his career, Leonardo has posted 65 contributions, 54 goals and 11 assists, in 164 appearances which shows how prolific he can be in the final third (Transfermarkt - Leonardo statistics), and he’s constantly posing a threat even if the end product isn’t always there.

Sponsored by Nike, Itapetinga’s native has recorded 70 shots over the course of this campaign which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Santos statistics), highlighting his desire to hit the net and his striker’s instinct in the opposition’s area.

Furthermore, Howe’s target has even received four Man of the Match awards this term in the Serie A (WhoScored - Leonardo statistics), so it’s clear to see that the individual contribution he makes to a side is recognised and deservedly rewarded.

As described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Leonardo is a “natural goalscorer” so it’s no surprise to learn that there are so many clubs interested in him, and that’s why it would be a huge coup if he was to choose Newcastle as his next destination in January.