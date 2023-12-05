Newcastle United could be looking to sign a new goalkeeper in January, and a "phenomenal" target is believed to be open to the idea of moving to the club.

Newcastle want new goalkeeper

The Magpies have been rocked by yet a major new injury setback in recent days, during a season in which it feels as though their fitness woes will never end. Nick Pope suffered a serious shoulder problem in last weekend's 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League, and he could now even miss the rest of the season, such is the severity of it.

While Eddie Howe has Martin Dubravka to call upon in Pope's absence, it could be that Newcastle and PIF look to sign a high-level 'keeper rather than have to trust the Magpies' backup option between the sticks for an extended period of time, with a number of names being thrown into the hat.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is one option for Newcastle, with the England international losing his place in the Gunners' team to new loan signing David Raya this season, while former Manchester United stopper David De Gea is another who could move to St James' Park.

David De Gea open to Newcastle move

According to The Times, De Gea is keen on the idea of joining Newcastle, as he looks to get his career back on track after departing Old Trafford at the end of last season in what is a welcome boost for Howe.

"David de Gea is open to a surprise move to Newcastle United after their goalkeeper, Nick Pope, was ruled out for at least four months with a dislocated shoulder.

"The Spaniard has been without a club since he left Old Trafford in the summer after 12 years. While he was initially reluctant to come back to the Premier League he is understood to be open to a move to the North East."

It is essential that Newcastle bring in a new 'keeper next month, considering Howe's side have genuine top-four aspirations once again in the Premier League. Ramsdale is the more up-and-coming option out of him and De Gea, but the latter could be the wisest choice to bring in, considering his vast experience in the game, with the Magpies target making 45 appearances for Spain.

Granted, he may not be the force he once was, but Arsenal legend Rio Ferdinand has hailed him in the past, saying the 33-year-old is "phenomenal", and a tally of 545 appearances for United says so much about his level of consistency over an extended period of time, not to mention winning one Premier League title along the way.

De Gea is now a free agent since departing United in the summer, but he has proven himself as a world-class performer many times during the past decade, and would bring with him a winning mentality and ability to be a match-winner with his shot-stopping prowess, so it'll be interesting to see who the Magpies target.