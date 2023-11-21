Newcastle United want to complete the signing of an "exceptional" player at all costs during the January transfer window, according to a new update.

Newcastle want Tonali replacement

It has been a very taxing start to the season for Eddie Howe, who has had a lot to deal with during a campaign when his side were seemingly going to kick on further. Instead, Newcastle have suffered some desperately bad luck in the injury department, with so many important players missing for chunks of action, depleting them hugely, as was shown in the 2-0 defeat away to Bournemouth in their last Premier League outing.

On top of all the injuries, the Magpies have also had to go through the misery of having new signing Sandro Tonali suspended for 10 months for betting offences, bringing an end to his season before it had barely got underway. Such is the Italian's influence in the middle of the park, attention has swiftly turned to finding a replacement, with a new signing in January feeling vital.

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Newcastle a number of times, as he continues to struggle for game time at Manchester City, and the likes of Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante have also been seen as targets for the Magpies, with the pair both now playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle desperate to sign Phillips

According to a new update from Tutto Juve, Newcastle want to sign Phillips at all costs in January, seeing him as their primary midfield target to make up for the loss of Tonali.

The report does state that the asking price "could be an issue as Newcastle United find themselves having to deal with FFP restrictions", adding that "Dan Ashworth and the Newcastle board most likely have not budgeted a central midfielder for the next transfer window", while Juventus are also providing stiff competition. It is also claimed that City aren't keen on losing a huge amount of money in the deal, considering they signed Phillips for big money last year, with a six-month loan with no option to buy looking unlikely.

Phillips still looks like a brilliant option for Newcastle in January, although it clearly isn't going to be easy to bring him in on their own terms, given City's current stance. The fact that he has the same agent as Nick Pope could help, though.

The 27-year-old will surely be desperate for a move away from the Etihad midway through the season, especially with Euro 2024 around the corner next summer, and St James' Park could be perfect for him, allowing him more regular starts in the second half of the season.

City manager Pep Guardiola has called Phillips "exceptional" in the past, showing that he clearly values the midfielder, despite picking others in front of him at the moment, and he has proven himself at the top level for a sustained period now, shining so much for England at Euro 2020.

Of all the options Newcastle are looking at to replace Tonali, Phillips seems to be considered the best following this update, and if a deal of some kind can be struck, he could be an inspired signing, whether that's on a short or long-term basis.