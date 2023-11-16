Newcastle United have gone from the highs of smashing Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St James' Park to the lows of defeat at Bournemouth and a squad full of endless injuries this season, as they attempt to compete on all fronts. The Magpies still have plenty of time to get back to their early season highs, but sitting outside of the Premier League's top four and bottom of their Champions League group is far from ideal for Eddie Howe and co. They'll be desperately awaiting the January transfer window, when a number of reinforcements could be needed.

Among those additions could be one particular central defender, who could put an end to the ongoing centre-back crisis at St James' Park.

Newcastle transfer news

As one of the richest clubs in the world, it could be argued that Newcastle shouldn't have the squad depth issues that they currently have, and one has to question the planning behind their summer investments, considering no central defenders arrived. When it comes to those who did arrive, meanwhile, things haven't exactly gone to plan. Sandro Tonali is at the start of a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules, whilst Harvey Barnes has struggled with injuries.

Those at St James' Park could yet get back to their best in the transfer market in January, however. According to The Sun, Newcastle are weighing up a bid for Jonathan Tah, who is reportedly rated at £20m by Bayer Leverkusen. The Magpies will have to rival West Ham United and Manchester United for the defender's signature, though, making the winter window all the more interesting. Tah has just 18 months left on his Leverkusen contract, potentially leaving Leverkusen with little choice but to cash in sooner rather than later.

"Battleship" Tah can solve Newcastle problem

After recent Newcastle injury news revealed blows to both Sven Botman and Burn, Newcastle have been left short in defence once more. At left-back, they could call on Matt Targett and Lewis Hall, but it remains to be seen just how the Magpies solve their centre-back crisis. As things stand, they have just two recognised central defenders available, with Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar the only duo that Howe can select.

In January, Tah can ease Newcastle's problem and perhaps even take the starting role on a permanent basis in the long-term. The Leverkusen man has played a vital role in Xabi Alonso's side's shock rise to the top of the Bundesliga this season, where they remain unbeaten after 11 games - Tah's stats prove that he would be more than capable of taking a starting place at Newcastle.

Player Progressive Carries Blocks Clearances Jonathan Tah 5 16 48 Fabian Schar 5 10 42

Described as "a real battleship" by former teammate Christoph Kramer, via the Bundesliga website, the Leverkusen defender is a player who could turn Newcastle's season around and guide them back towards Champions League qualification.