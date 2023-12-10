With Nick Pope set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Newcastle United's injury woes continuing to pile up, Eddie Howe could turn to the January transfer window to welcome some much-needed reinforcements. The Magpies' squad depth has started to take its toll on their Premier League results, with their 3-0 defeat against Everton last time out at Goodison Park highlighting their struggles for all to see.

Those at St James' Park have arguably realised the consequences of failing to balance domestic and European football this season and must now rectify their error in January, starting with finding a replacement for Pope while he works on a return from injury.

Newcastle transfer news

Newcastle quickly saw the majority of their summer business fall apart in the early stages of the season when Sandro Tonali was hit with a 10-month ban following his breach of betting rules. Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes' injury has already seen him miss almost 20 games for the Magpies this season to make Newcastle's summer spending look the opposite of worthwhile. When January arrives, they must avoid a repeat of a window to forget and add some crucial additions for Howe in the race for top four.

Among those additions could be Hugo Lloris. According to The Mirror, Newcastle are weighing up a second shock move for Lloris, who has been cast aside by Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur. The goalkeeper is reportedly rated highly by those at St James' Park and could come in to bolster Newcastle's options in the goalkeeping department behind Martin Dubravka, with internal talks being held. Lloris' current Spurs deal comes to an end next summer, meaning that the last chance for the North London club to cash in will come in the winter window.

Having failed to secure his signature in a loan deal on deadline day during the summer, Newcastle could now return for Lloris and finally welcome the World Cup winner to St James' Park.

"Fantastic" Lloris can add much-needed experience to Newcastle

As good as this current Newcastle side are, the current campaign is the first time that several players have played Champions League football. Their lack of experience, at some stage, may catch up to them, making Lloris' potential arrival crucial for the dressing room. The veteran goalkeeper has played on some of football's biggest stages and is a World Cup-winning captain, having lifted the legendary trophy with France in 2018.

Even though Lloris is no longer in his prime at 36 years of age, he could still have plenty to offer both off the pitch and as a backup for Pope and Dubravka. During his best years, the Frenchman earned deserved praise from former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who said during his Tottenham tenure:

"Hugo was fantastic. He deserves big praise from everyone. He showed his real level. You had the opportunity to see why Hugo is one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

Lloris is the type of player that would do Newcastle no harm by joining, with his experience an invaluable asset for a side making ventures into Europe for the first time together.