Nottingham Forest have made an offer to sign a new forward in the January transfer window, according to a recent report.

Nottingham Forest lose Awoniyi to injury

The Reds have been going through a tricky period recently, although owner Evangelos Marinakis is still backing Steve Cooper ahead of a crucial run of games, with results needing to improve. Cooper has also been defiant regarding his position, recently saying:

“I really like being the manager when things seem to be going well here. But I want to be the manager even more when it's on the back of a negative result or even a couple of negative results, because I think that's what this club deserves - a manager who cares as much as I do.

“You are never too far away from excessive praise and also the opposite and some clubs will be noisier than others. I don't pay any attention to it. I didn't last year and I won't now or in the future either.”

Nottingham Forest fixtures Date Everton (H) December 2nd Fulham (A) December 6th Wolves (A) December 9th Tottenham (H) December 15th Bournemouth (H) December 23rd Newcastle (A) December 26th Man Utd (H) December 30th

In terms of Cooper’s attacking options, he will be without star striker Taiwo Awoniyi for months after he underwent groin surgery. As a result, Forest head into a busy period with Chris Wood and Divock Origi as centre-forward options. Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also options in the final third behind a striker, and by the looks of things, Forest want to bolster their attacking options with a move for a versatile forward.

According to reports in Turkey, Forest have made an offer to sign Ryan Kent from Fenerbahce. The Englishman only joined the club in the summer but the Reds want to bring him back to his native country on a loan deal until the end of the campaign. Fenerbahce have received the bid but are yet to accept or decline the move, with Forest expecting a response as soon as possible.

"Unplayable" Kent is struggling at Fenerbahce

After leaving Scottish giants Rangers following a five-year period which saw him make more than 200 appearances, Kent, who can play as a left-winger, right-winger or a second striker, has struggled in Turkey. (Ryan Kent profile – Transfermarkt)

In total, the "unplayable" 27-year-old - as he was once dubbed by journalist Andrew Dickson, has contributed to just two goals in 15 appearances for his current employers. (Ryan Kent stats – Transfermarkt)

Kent showed his quality at Ibrox though, providing 56 assists and scoring 33 goals, so he could be a smart option, providing he can get back to his best from in the UK. It could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, as could Cooper’s future, especially if Forest fail to record a single win against Everton, Fulham or Wolves.