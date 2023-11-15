Nottingham Forest are set to scout an exciting new player in January, but a reliable journalist has revealed that there are two other clubs who are also looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest's season so far

Steve Cooper’s side have made an extremely mixed start to the new campaign having won three, drawn four and lost five of their opening 12 games, meaning that they currently find themselves 15th in the top-flight table. The Reds suffering relegation at the end of the season is highly unlikely given the poor start that the three newly-promoted teams, Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town have had, but nonetheless, it’s better to be safe than sorry by bringing in fresh faces.

Ahead of January, Evangelos Marinakis will be assessing his options in the market, and he’s set his sights on a potential move for Universitario’s attacking midfielder Piero Quispe, who has made a total of 88 senior appearances across all age levels in his homeland (Transfermarkt - Quispe statistics).

However, Peru’s international was already on the radar of Reds chiefs over the summer alongside Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion, but with a deal failing to come to fruition before the deadline, the 22-year-old is set to be the subject of a second approach from the Midlands.

Nottingham Forest set sights on Piero Quispe

According to Christian Martin (via Todo Sport and Sport Witness), Nottingham Forest are expected to send representatives to watch Quispe in January as they consider making a fresh move based on his performances, whilst the Bees and the Seagulls are also set to deploy their chiefs once again.

“We had already reported the polls and from our source we found out that he was on the books of Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Brentford. These last two share scouting reports.

"Wonder Kid, that’s what they call him and mention him as one of the most promising wonder boys. The good foot reminds us of Nolberto Solano. We understand that ‘Nobi’ Solano is sometimes consulted by him, especially Nottingham Forest is looking for a player in that position and we know that in January there will be a new survey from these three clubs.”

Cooper could land a real star in Quispe

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Quispe is naturally an “advanced playmaker”, and he loves to get involved with the action in the final third having posted 19 contributions (11 goals and eight assists) in 88 outings since the start of his career.

The Lima native is also a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions over the pitch following his arrival on the professional scene, including two roles in the centre of the park and out wide on both the left and right flanks.

Furthermore, Quispie has already had a taste of what it's like to be successful having been crowned Peruvian Champion for 2022/23, so he will possess a much-needed winning mentality which is something that he could pass onto the rest of the squad should he sign a deal at The City Ground.