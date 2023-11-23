Aston Villa are flourishing in the Premier League this campaign and now look set to receive some exciting off-field news in the West Midlands, according to a report.

Aston Villa's campaign so far...

Looking at the complexion of their season so far, Aston Villa have given an encouraging account of themselves that has made a top-four finish a realistic aim for Unai Emery's side this term, though there is still a lot of football left to play in 2023/24. The Villans sit fifth in the Premier League standings, having taken 25 points from their first 12 fixtures and scoring the second-most goals in the division, only being bettered by champion Manchester City.

Nevertheless, the Birmingham-based outfit will face a difficult test this weekend as they travel to face Ange Postecoglou's impressive Tottenham Hotspur in N17 in a game that promises to be a mouthwatering clash between two sides who prefer to operate on the front foot.

BBC Sport have indicated that Emery could be given a boost ahead of the clash after news that Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey returned to training following a re-aggravation of a broken metatarsal injury that has kept the 22-year-old out since September.

Former club captain Tyrone Mings has also issued a positive update regarding his own injury status, cited by Birmingham Live, as he stated on social media platform Instagram: "I know you didn’t think you were getting rid of me that easy. This one is a thank you for all your messages. I’ll keep you updated."

England international Mings has been ruled out for the foreseeable future with a serious knee injury and has since been involved in stringent rehabilitation processes while being absent from first-term activity.

Off the field, it now appears that Aston Villa and NSWE are closing in on an exciting off-field agreement involving another club, widening their reach across the globe.

Aston Villa close to Real Union agreement

According to reports in Spain via Birmingham Live, Aston Villa are closing in on an off-field agreement with Spanish third-tier club Real Union, who are owned by Villans boss Emery.

Igor Emery, who is the brother of Unai, is the president of Real Union and has claimed that an off-field deal is now "close" between the two clubs with Birmingham Live describing it as an exciting move. The purpose of a supposed partnership hasn't yet been fully established, though a four-year deal is believed to be on the table in what would be a "sporting collaboration" that would provide "economic endowment" for the Basque outfit rather than Real Union being incorporated into the V Sports network.

The Villans have already recently begun a strategic partnership with Japanese giants Vissel Kobe in the last few months, which will see close collaboration with both clubs regarding player development and the sharing of ideas and practices with the ultimate goal of more Japanese players plying their trade in European football and potentially Aston Villa in the future.

In what is an encouraging update for all involved, Aston Villa look to be trying to elevate their stature within the global game as their stock continues to rise on the field.