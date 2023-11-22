Having refreshed their midfield during the summer transfer window, Liverpool once again look ready to return to their ruthless best under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds sit just one point adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City, who they face next at The Etihad in the first game back after the international break. If the Merseyside club can go from failing to qualify for the Champions League to sitting top of the tree at the end of November, then their rebuild so far will be considered a fantastic success.

That said, a rebuild means that certain players are moved on, which we saw in the summer with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita all leaving. And now, one more star looks likely to be heading for the exit door in another change for Klopp and co to deal with.

Liverpool transfer news

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and particularly Dominik Szoboszlai have been a breath of fresh air at Liverpool. From a stagnated, slow and increasingly immobile midfield, Liverpool have got fresh options in the middle of the park who represent exactly what Klopp's football should be. It is quick, aggressive and attack-minded. What it does lack, however, is experience, and that doesn't look likely to change anytime soon, with one senior player likely to depart.

According to the Spanish press, via Sport Witness, Thiago Alcantara will not continue at Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract next summer and could even leave the club in January, as Barcelona eye replacements for Gavi, who is set for a lengthy period on the sidelines. The Spaniard, of course, has endured injury struggles of his own and is yet to feature for the Reds this season.

In truth, given Thiago's injury struggles and Liverpool's rebuilt midfield, now could be the best time for both parties to go their separate ways. If those at Anfield have the chance to cash in during the January transfer window, too, then they would be wise to take it rather than lose their midfielder for free in the summer.

"Outstanding" Thiago set to leave Liverpool

Whilst Thiago's time at Liverpool has hardly been a failure, it hasn't hit the heights that it so easily could have. The former Bayern Munich man comes away with an FA Cup and Carabao Cup medal, but may still feel the pain of suffering Champions League final heartbreak against Real Madrid in 2022 and finishing second in the Premier League title race on the final day of that same season.

Nonetheless, a new chapter is being written in Liverpool's midfield and as they clear Thiago's wages, which reportedly sit at £200k per-week, they'll have the chance to welcome yet another reinforcement. Klopp is still likely to miss the veteran though, who he has had nothing but good things to say about. The German told talkSPORT: "Haha, yeah he probably wants to be a Bentley, rather than a Rolls Royce, so he’s a bit quicker!

"But no, he’s an outstanding player - wow. I knew that when he arrived here, of course. He was unlucky with injuries and stuff like this at the start, but when he is fit he can give the game a real rhythm. He’s got an eye for that, he calms the game down in the right moments, he has a sensational overview of the game. “I saw that a lot in football games, too, I just didn't have the feet to use it. So thank God he does! I can imagine you enjoyed it, I did as well.”