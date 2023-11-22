Newcastle United have struggled to compete on all fronts so far this season due to both a lack of squad depth and their injury misfortunes. Eddie Howe may look back on the summer transfer window with great regret, having clearly failed to welcome enough reinforcements. Meanwhile, the biggest addition that he did sign was Sandro Tonali, who is now banned for ten months due to breaching betting rules. As the festive period approaches too, they may find it harder than ever to maintain their form in both the Premier League and other competitions.

The January transfer window will feel like a late Christmas present for those at St James' Park, who could finally see certain issues solved. And that could include adding depth to one position that so desperately needs it amid a reported lack of faith in one specific player.

Newcastle United transfer news

At the end of the summer transfer window, one problem that immediately stood out at Newcastle was their lack of central defenders. Yet, as the season has progressed, another concern has emerged in Howe's attacking options, with just Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak to call on when it comes to leading the line for the Magpies.

According to Dean Jones, Newcastle don't trust Isak's ability to stay fit and are now looking into the idea of signing a striker in the January transfer window. Jones told the Chasing Green Arrows Podcast: “I know there are concerns at Newcastle at the moment about whether they need to sign a new forward in January because of Isak and Wilson. They can’t be undone by this, it would be gutting for them if they didn’t have another option.

“They really will contemplate going after another attacking option, it will probably be a versatile one that can play wide as well, Isak is a great option to go wide as well, but I don’t think they trust Isak to stay fit between now and the end of the season which is probably wise.”

Alexander Isak's injury history

PIF and Newcastle are right in their concern over their striker's ability to stay fit. Isak's injury history does not make for pretty reading and the Swede has already missed six games in the current campaign, leaving Wilson as the only forward available. Wilson's injury history isn't exactly great, either, and he's also already missed six games this season. If the Magpies don't sign another forward, they are simply playing a game of chance when it comes to whether or not they'll have a striker available.

Player Games missed through injury since beginning of 2022/23 Alexander Isak 22 Callum Wilson 15

In total, Isak and Wilson have missed a combined 37 games since last season, which is one game away from an entire campaign. Given their European exploits, Newcastle must add depth to their frontline. The last thing that Howe needs is to run the risk of being without a natural striker when playing at such a high level. It could make or break the Magpies' top four pursuit.