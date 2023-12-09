It's been reported this week that one West Ham player is having a tough time within the club amid a testing relationship with manager David Moyes.

West Ham's results under Moyes recently

Earlier this season, pressure was mounting on Moyes amid a previously poor run of form. The Scotsman's contract expires in 2024, with reports around a month ago suggesting Moyes is very likely to leave West Ham at the end of this Premier League season.

However, since then, things have taken a slight turn with the Hammers head coach looking in a slightly more favourable position.

Winning six out of their last eight matches in all competitions, including impressive victories over Arsenal in the EFL Cup and Spurs in midweek, West Ham have also climbed back up the table and look in good stead.

Fulham await the east Londoners on Sunday, a match they look favourites to win going by form on paper, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus seriously impressing recently.

Kudus in particular has now become a fixture of Moyes' front three at West Ham, with Moyes hailing the Ghanaian's versatility in his most recent press conference.

"Mo has been exceptional in so many different ways," said Moyes on Kudus' recent form, via West Ham's official website.

"He’s been an assist-maker, he’s been a goalscorer for us, and I think he’s getting used to the demands of Premier League, and I think even from the opening games he’s improved greatly.

"I can only see him improving as time goes on, you have to remember this is a boy who has only come into the Premier League three months ago. It was quite late in the transfer window bringing him in and he’s played ever so well."

The summer signing brings a new dimension to West Ham going forward, and he's partly the reason why winger Said Benrahma has struggled for consistent starts lately.

Benrahma facing "difficulties" inside West Ham

The Algerian has been given the nod in just four league games this season, making most of his 10 overall top-flight appearances off the bench.

According to Fennec Football, a news outlet from his homeland, Benrahma is facing "difficulties" within West Ham amid "tensions" with Moyes behind the scenes.

The former Brentford star has offers from Saudi Arabia to leave in 2024, but despite enduring a tough time at the London Stadium right now, it's believed Benrahma is determined to fight for his place.

He's willing to be patient and wait for his opportunity at West Ham. Fennec believes that while his decision carries "risks", a possible departure for Moyes next year could completely change the landscape for Benrahma.

Benrahma's strengths (via WhoScored) Long shots Direct free-kicks Through balls

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for him, as on his day, the 28-year-old can be a tricky player to contain going forward.