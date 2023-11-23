Tottenham Hotspur chiefs have apparently given the green-light for a player to leave the club for good, with a decision already being made.

Ange Postecoglou's arrival at Spurs has managed to reshape the careers of a good few squad members, perhaps most notably Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, who were both largely ignored by former manager Antonio Conte last season.

However, some Tottenham stars have seen their careers take a nosedive after the Australian's appointment from Celtic in June. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who started 35 Premier League games under Conte last term, has largely been relegated to the bench - only becoming a regular in the eleven recently due to Spurs' current suspension and injury crisis.

The same can be said of long-serving defender Eric Dier, with the Englishman only playing his first league minutes of 23/24 in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea around a fortnight ago. His contract expires at the end of the season, and like Hojbjerg, rumour has it Dier could leave Spurs as soon as January.

There is also the matter of Tottenham's surplus players currently out on loan at other clubs. Joe Rodon may be sold by Spurs next year, coming after his excellent start to life at Leeds, and the Lilywhites could be set to demand around £20 million for his signature.

It is unclear what the future holds for defensive trio Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Djed Spence, who are all also away on temporary stints, but an update has come to light on high-earning flop Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs green-light Ndombele exit

The Frenchman, who is finding life difficult at loanee club Galatasaray, has played just 123 minutes in seven appearances across both the Super Lig and Champions League this season. (Tanguy Ndombele stats - Transfermarkt)

Signed by Tottenham for around £53.8 million, a club record fee at the time, things haven't gone quite to plan since with journalist Paul Brown claiming Spurs will now look to part company with Ndombele for good in 2024. He told GiveMeSport:

"Never say never and Ange Postecoglou is not the kind of manager who likes to freeze people out, but Tanguy Ndombele has had so many chances under so many managers and never been able to produce what he's capable of, that I think Spurs are only too willing to wash their hands of him, really. I think a decision has been made at the board level that he's free to leave and they will take as much as they can get for him, frankly. So I think it's unlikely on that basis that he ever plays for Tottenham again."

The Frenchman was a star at Lyon before putting pen to paper on a move to N17 in 2019, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola even calling him "amazingly calm" in possession (Liverpool Echo).

Tanguy Ndombele's strengths Through balls Passing Dribbling

“Lyon are one of the best teams we’ve played against," said Guardiola in 2018 after a Champions League encounter with the Ligue 1 side.

"Aouar is unbelievable and Ndombele is amazingly calm.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal star Declan Rice branded Ndombele a "top player" just last year, but a series of failed loan spells and chances under many different Spurs bosses haven't managed to reignite his stuttering career.