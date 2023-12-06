Manchester United could now have a chance to sign a talented player at Old Trafford before too long as Erik ten Hag continues to build his squad, according to a report.

Pressure building on Erik ten Hag...

Despite suggestions from elsewhere that players' dissatisfaction with Ten Hag is growing at Old Trafford, the Dutchman denied that there is a squad rift at the Red Devils as they prepare to face Chelsea at home on Wednesday evening.

"You see the comeback against Brentford, the Burnley game, the Fulham game; every time the team is there, showed great character, great determination and resilience. We are together. You can't play such great football as we did lately if there is no unity. No, there are no issues."

ESPN reported earlier in the day that disillusion among the Manchester United playing staff is expanding following their tenth defeat of the campaign last weekend against Newcastle United. The outlet claim that his intense training sessions have been cited as a reason for the dip in support surrounding his tenure alongside some of his tactical decisions, which squad members believe left the side open in their 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in midweek.

Unusually, the Red Devils took the decision to ban journalists who work for Sky Sports News, The Manchester Evening News, The Mirror and ESPN from his pre-match press conference before taking on Chelsea. Namely, high-profile reporters such as Kaveh Solekhol, Samuel Luckhurst, David McDonnell and Rob Dawson were refused entry into the media brief by order of communication director Andrew Ward.

Despite the uncertain nature of matters at the Premier League giants, United could now be offered the chance to sign an exciting attacker in January, according to new information that has come to light.

Donyell Malen to be offered to Man Utd

According to FootballTransfers, Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen if Jadon Sancho departs Old Trafford in January. The Netherlands international has recently joined the SEG Agency, who hold Rasmus Hojlund among their client list and it is said that the two organisations have an agreeable working relationship.

Donyell Malen stats 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 18 Goals 5 Assists 2

England international Sancho is out of the picture at the Red Devils following a public spat with Ten Hag and is believed to be a player Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund hold a tentative interest in acquiring come January. On the same token, they are open to offloading Malen in the mid-season window.

Malen, who has previously been labelled "incredible" by Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl, has been an efficient offensive presence for the German giants this term, averaging around 2.3 shots and 1.6 completed dribbles per league fixture (Malen statistics - WhoScored).

Amid their struggles in the final third this campaign, Malen could prove to be a useful option for Ten Hag should a deal come to fruition at Old Trafford.