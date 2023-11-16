Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly keen on signing a "rapid" and "quality" centre-back after Micky van de Ven's injury.

Van de ven injury exposes centre-back depth

While van de Ven is expected to be back once the January transfer window comes around, there is no denying that the Dutchman's absence has exposed a glaring lack of depth in defence at Spurs.

Previous outcast Eric Dier has been forced to replace the summer signing in Postecoglou's starting eleven recently, a player left unselected until their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League 10 days ago.

The Englishman doesn't really suit Tottenham's new high defensive line and was arguably exposed at points during Spurs' loss to Wolves last Saturday. Cristian Romero's absence through suspension doesn't help matters either, but Spurs quite simply need van de Ven's speed for the way Postecoglou wants to play.

Two consecutive losses have highlighted Spurs' need for a van de Ven/Romero alternative when either, or both, are unavailable to play.

Postecoglou personally wants Bournemouth star Kelly

As a result, reports in the last two weeks have indicated that Tottenham are prioritising the the addition of a new left-sided centre-back in January. Uruguay star Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly have all been linked with moves to Spurs recently.

According to TEAMtalk, who shared an update on their transfer plans this week, Postecoglou is personally keen on signing Kelly as an alternative to van de Ven.

The Cherries defender is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he could leave the Vitality Stadium for a fairly cheap fee in January. A report by Football Insider this week stated that Kelly could leave for around £25-£30 million, which may come as tantalising for Tottenham given the defender's suitability for Postecoglou's system.

"Rapid" and "quality" Kelly seems perfect for Spurs

As highlighted by Sky journalist Jamie Weir, the Englishman may actually be suited to Spurs' style in a similar way to van de Ven. Indeed, Kelly is both comfortable in a high line and possesses electric pace.

Lloyd Kelly strengths (via WhoScored) Holding on to the ball Blocking the ball Concentration

"Find the ignorance/snobbery over Lloyd Kelly fairly odd," said Weir on X in September.

"Lots of comments asking who he is. He’s 24, a rapid left-footed CB, comfortable playing a high line, homegrown and has leadership qualities, having captained Bournemouth for a year."

Meanwhile, former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker once called Kelly a defender of real "quality".

"I think Lloyd Kelly has got the attributes and the ability to be a top Premier League centre-half," said Parker.

"And I think we are blessed and very, very lucky to have someone of his quality, really.

"You take players like Lloyd probably for granted in the sense of he makes things look very effortless and easy. And when you're watching him on the eye, you put someone else in that position of a ball down the side of a defender or one in the channel and getting in a foot race, he makes it look very easy, that you probably never appreciate it."